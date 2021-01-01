पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन में मंडी बोर्ड:कृषि कानूनों पर सुप्रीम की रोक के बाद बड़नगर के 3 व्यापारियों पर कार्रवाई की

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारी बोले : प्रांगण के बाहर खरीदी के नाम पर तौल में हो रही थी धोखाधड़ी

केंद्र सरकार बोल रही कि कृषि कानून अच्छे हैं लेकिन कुछ लोग इनकी आड़ में किसानों के साथ छलावा कर रहे हैं। यह शुक्रवार को स्पष्ट हो गया। दरअसल केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए कृषि कानूनों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 12 जनवरी को रोक लगा दी थी। इसके बाद मध्यप्रदेश राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड ने सभी मंडियों को नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए यह स्पष्ट कर दिया कि पुरानी व्यवस्था बहाल की जाती है। नए कृषि कानून आने से पहले जो पावर मंडी प्रशासन के पास थे, वे फिर से लागू किए जा रहे हैं। ये नोटिफिकेशन आते ही मंडी प्रशासन ने अरनियापीथा नई मंडी प्रांगण के बाहर गोदाम लेकर खरीदी कर रहे बड़नगर के 3 व्यापारियों के यहां छापेमार कार्रवाई की। उनके यहां से तौल-कांटे जब्त किए और गोदाम सील कर दिए। मंडी प्रशासन का स्पष्ट तर्क है कि ये व्यापारी किसानों से खरीदी और तौल के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी कर रहे थे। मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल, मंडी निरीक्षक सुरेश शर्मा व एएसआई अजय उपाध्याय टीम के साथ शुक्रवार दोपहर मंडी प्रांगण के बाहर ग्राम अरनियापीथा में खरीदी कर रहे बड़नगर के व्यापारियों के यहां पहुंचे। इनके तौल-कांटे जांचे तो गड़बड़ी की शंका हुई इसलिए जब्त कर लिए। चूंकि पुरानी व्यवस्था में मंडी प्रांगण से बाहर खरीदी के लाइसेंस नहीं हाेते थे और बाहर खरीदी करना मंडी नियमों के खिलाफ था। नए कानून आने के बाद बिना लाइसेंस के भी बाहर खरीदी की जाने लगी लेकिन मंडी प्रशासन का हस्तक्षेप खत्म हो गया इसलिए सबकुछ जानते हुए भी मंडी प्रशासन ने कभी जांच नहीं की। 12 जनवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक याचिका की सुनवाई के बाद तीन महीने के लिए रोक लगा दी। 28 जनवरी गुरुवार को ही मंडी बोर्ड ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की प्रतिलिपि के साथ मंडी सचिवों को पुरानी व्यवस्था बहाल करते हुए मंडी से बाहर हो रही खरीदी पर शुल्क वसूली और कार्रवाई का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को मंडी अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई की।

गाेदाम पर जड़े ताले, तौल-कांटे नापतौल विभाग को भेजेंगे

मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल ने बताया कि आईए थाना पुलिस की मौजूदगी में कार्रवाई की है। तीनों व्यापारियों के यहां से तौल-कांटों में गलत सेटिंग से गड़बड़ी की शंका है। इन्हें जांच के लिए नाप-तौल विभाग को भिजवाएंगे। गोदामों पर अस्थायी रूप से ताले लगाए हैं, जिन्हें जांच के बाद खोले जाएंगे। आईए थाना प्रभारी जनकसिंह रावत ने कहा कि मंडी प्रशासन की सूचना पर मौके पर गए थे। यह मंडी नियमों के विरुद्ध खरीदी का मामला था इसलिए कार्रवाई मंडी प्रशासन ही करेगा।

भाव ज्यादा लेकिन तौल में गड़बड़ी कर किसानों को लगा रहे चपत

मंडी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मंडी प्रांगण से रोज कुछ किसान नीलाम बोली लगवाने के बाद पर्ची निरस्त करवाकर उपज बाहर बेच रहे थे। पड़ताल में पता चला कि बोली लगने के बाद प्रांगण से बाहर वाले व्यापारी किसान को यह कहकर बाहर ले जाते थे कि मंडी बोली से 100 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल ज्यादा भाव में हम खरीदेंगे। इस चक्कर में किसान बाहर तो चले जाते लेकिन वहां बाहरी व्यापारी तौल-कांटों में गड़बड़ी से वजन मार देते और किसान को नुकसान हो रहा था। हालांकि तौल-कांटों की जांच के बाद यह आरोप सिद्ध हो पाएगा लेकिन मंडी सचिव का कहना है कि नए कानून पर रोक के बाद प्रांगण से बाहर खरीदी गलत है। इसलिए भी हमारी कार्रवाई सही है। ​​​​​​​

