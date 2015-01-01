पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  Jaora
  • After A Month, Preparations On The Cleanliness Survey Are Nothing, Now The Officers Will Be In The Field Everyday

सख्ती:महीनेभर बाद स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण पर तैयारी कुछ नहीं, अब रोज फील्ड में रहेंगे अधिकारी

जावरा2 दिन पहले
  • सफाई व्यवस्था सुधार के साथ ही जागरूकता अभियान चलाएगी नपा
  • आयुक्त वीडियो कॉल पर देखेंगे कि अफसर कहा हैं

महीनेभर बाद स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम आएगी और नगर की सफाई व्यवस्था के साथ ही पब्लिक फीडबैक तथा कचरा प्रबंधन व्यवस्था जांचने के बाद क्यूसीआई को रिपोर्ट देगी। जनवरी या फरवरी में स्वच्छता रैंकिंग जारी होगी। विडंबना ये है कि यहां सफाई व्यवस्था पहले की तरह सुचारू जरूर है। इसमें ज्यादा सुधार नहीं हो पाया कि स्वेच्छता रैंकिंग में जावरा अच्छे पायदान पर पहुंच सके। ऐसे में सीएमओ डॉ. केएस सगर ने स्वास्थ्य अमले की बैठक ली। स्वच्छता निरीक्षक से लेकर मेट, दरोगा को कहा कि वे फील्ड में रहकर सारी व्यवस्थाएं सुधारें। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में ओडीएफ डबल प्लस की मौजूदा स्थिति, डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन, कचरा अपशिष्ठ प्रबंधन, कंपोस्ट यूनिट की वस्तुस्थिति देखी जाएगी। ये ही नहीं पब्लिक फीडबैक लिया जाएगा जो रैंकिंग दिलाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगे इसलिए तमाम व्यवस्था सुधार के साथ ही लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान चलाएंगे ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग फीडबैक में शामिल हो। एप के माार्फत शिकायत करने और निराकरण के पश्चात की स्थिति से अवगत करवाने को लेकर भी आमजन को जागरुक किया जाएगा। सीएमओ ने बताया कि ओडीएफ डबल प्लस की व्यवस्था और बेहतर करने के साथ ही स्टार वन रैंकिंग के लिए भी आवेदन किया जाएगा। ये भी स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का एक पार्ट है। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम आने से पहले सारी व्यवस्था चाकचौबंद हो जाए। लोग सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर पूरी तरह संतुष्ट रहें। टीम अच्छे से काम करें। इसके लिए अब रोज सुबह 7 से 9 बजे तक सीएमओ, स्वच्छता अधिकारी, निरीक्षक को फील्ड में सफाई कामगारों के बीच रहना होगा। उनकी मॉनीटरिंग और मार्गदर्शन करना होगा। अफसर फील्ड में हैं या नहीं, यह जांचने के लिए नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग भोपाल के आयुक्त इस अवधि में कभी भी वीडियो कॉल करके लोकेशन और कार्य की जानकारी ले सकते हैं इसलिए फील्ड में मौजूदगी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए भी अधीनस्थ अमले को निर्देशित किया है। हम खुद भी समय-समय पर मॉनीटरिंग करते हुए व्यवस्था में सुधार करवाएंगे। स्वच्छता निरीक्षक उत्तम कुमार नर्रे ने बताया मंगलवार को रिव्यू मीटिंग भी होगी।

