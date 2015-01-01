पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कृषि विभाग ने ही बेच दिया बिना ब्ल्यू टैग वाला बीज, वीडियो वायरल

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • बेचने के दौरान की लापरवाही, सवालों में घिरे कृषि अधिकारी बोले : असली-नकली बीज क्या होता है हम नहीं समझते, जैसा आगे से आया वैसा बेच दिया

खरीफ सीजन में किसानों को प्राइवेट कंपनियों द्वारा अप्रमाणित व नकली बीज बेचने के मामले में कृषि अधिकारी स्थानीय फर्मांे पर पखवाड़ेभर से जांच कर रहे हैं। इसकी रिपाेर्ट आने से पहले ही एक वायरल वीडियो ने खुद कृषि विभाग की पोल खोल दी है। इस वीडियो में कृषि कार्यालय में ही अप्रमाणित बीज के कट्‌टे रखे दिख रहे हैं। ये वही बीज है जो किसानों को खरीफ सीजन में बेचे और बच गए। दरअसल किसानांे को उपलब्ध करवाए जाने वाले बीज पर रजिस्टर्ड प्रमाणीकरण संस्था का ब्ल्यू टैग लगा होना जरूरी है। यहां सिर्फ उत्पादक द्वारा स्वप्रमाणित हरे टैग वाला बीज ही किसानों को सीधा बेच दिया। अब जब जिम्मेदार खुद सवालों के घेरे में आए तो उल्ट-पुल्ट जवाब देने लेंगे। यहां के एक अधिकारी ने तो यह कहा कि आगे से जैसे आए वैसे बेच दिए। असली-नकली क्या होता है हम नहीं समझते। ये हास्यापद इसलिए है क्योंकि असली-नकली बीज की जांच ये खुद ही कर रहे हैं और इन्हें ही नहीं पता तो जांच किस बात की चल रही है। नगर में किसानों को निजी बीज कंपनियों द्वारा अप्रमाणित बीज बेचे जाने के मामले की जांच को लेकर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष विक्रमसिंह आंजना ने कृषि मंत्री से की थी। इस पर अभी जांच चल रही है। जांच पूरी होने से पहले ही बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर कृषि कार्यालय का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ। इसमें सोयाबीन बीज के कट्‌टे रखे हैं, उनमें से कई कट्‌टों में प्रमाणीकरण संस्था का ब्ल्यू टैग नहीं लगा है। इससे स्पष्ट है कि कई किसानों को कृषि विभाग ने बिना बीजों की प्रमाणिकता देखे बीज बेच दिए। चूंकि ब्लॉक की जिम्मेदारी कृषि विभाग एसएडीओ की रहती है। ऐसे में किसानों को अप्रमाणित बीज बंटवाना बीज कंपनी से मिलीभगत की ओर इशारा कर रही है। अप्रमाणित बीजों के स्टॉक से स्पष्ट है कि अगर खुलासा नहीं होता तो अन्य किसानों को ये अप्रमाणित बीज बेचे जाते। इससे जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही उजागर होती है। इस बारे में जब कृषि विभाग के एसएडीओ धनपालसिंह तोमर से पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कार्यालय से अप्रमाणित बीज बेचे जाने जैसी कोई बात नहीं है। कृषि उपसंचालक द्वारा जो बीज भेजा है वहीं विभिन्न योजनाओं में किसानों को दिया जाता है। वायरल वीडियो की मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं है। हम तो नकली या अप्रमाणित बीज क्या होता है, समझते ही नहीं।

बोले अधिकारी : कितने कट्‌टे प्रमाणित नहीं हैं दिखवाएंगे, कार्रवाई होगी

कृषि एसडीओ एनके छारी का कहना है कि वायरल वीडियो को देखा है उसमें एक-दो कट्‌टों में सिर्फ बीज उत्पादक द्वारा सर्टिफाई किए जाने वाला हल्के हरे रंग का टैग लगा है। प्रमाणीकरण संस्था द्वारा लगाया जाने वाला ब्ल्यू टैग नजर नहीं आ रहा है। नियमों के तहत प्रमाणीकरण संस्था का टैग होना जरूरी है। ये स्पष्ट है कि नियमों की अनदेखी हुई है। कितने कट्‌टों में प्रमाणीकरण संस्था का टैग नहीं लगा है, ये स्पष्ट नहीं। मामले की जांच की जाएगी। जिसकी गलती होगी, उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। हालांकि अभी किसी किसान ने खराब बीज मिलने या फसल खराब होने की शिकायत नहीं की है।

अप्रमाणित बीज संबंधी शिकायत मिलेगी तो कार्रवाई करेंगे
कृषि उपसंचालक जीएस मोहनिया ने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा समितियों को प्रमाणित बीज विभिन्न ब्लॉक में बांटने के लिए आॅर्डर दिए जाते हैं। अगर समिति अप्रमाणित बीज सप्लाई करती है तो संबंधित ब्लॉक के अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि बीज की रिसिप्ट ना लें और तत्काल वरिष्ठों को अवगत कराएं लेकिन ऐसी कोई सूचना हमारे पास नहीं आई। शिकायत मिलती है तो जांच की जाएगी।

