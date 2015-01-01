पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत समारोह:कृषि मंत्री काे बताई समस्या, टैक्स कम करने की घोषणा लागू करें : मेहरा

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
गांव भूतेड़ा में कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल का पिंकेश मेहरा के नेतृत्व में स्वागत समारोह हुआ। उज्जैन सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया से मंडी की व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर चर्चा की और समस्याएं बताईं। सांसद फिरोजिया ने निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया। कृषि मंत्री पटेल कुछ देर श्रीजी टीवीएस शोरूम पर भी ठहरे। जहां विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय, रतलाम ग्रामीण विधायक दिलीप मकवाना, रतलाम जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्रसिंह लुनेरा उपस्थित रहे। टीवीएस टीम व मेहरा मित्र मंडल ने आतिशबाजी के साथ कृषि मंत्री का स्वागत किया। पिंकेश मेहरा ने बताया कि व्यापारियों को अरनियापीथा मंडी से हाइवे होकर आना-जाना पड़ता है, ऐसे में सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए जाएं। सरकार ने व्यापारियों की मंाग पर टैक्स कम करने की घोषणा की, जिसे शीघ्र अमल में लाई जाने की बात कही। कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने आश्वस्त किया कि टैक्स की घोषणा को जल्द लागू किया जाएगा। भाजपा नेता प्रकाश मेहरा, दुग्ध संघ उपाध्यक्ष देवेंद्र शर्मा, युवा मोर्चा प्रदेश पूर्व मंत्री पिंकेश मेहरा, भाजपा नेता प्रदीप चौधरी, विवेक पोरवाल, युवा व्यापारी संघ के सुनील राठौड़, पन्ना लुक्कड़, वीरेंद्र सिसौदिया, राजेश लोढ़ा, अभिषेक बोरदिया, पीयूष चपड़ोद, राजू काका आदि मौजूद थे। संचालन यश जैन ने किया। आभार भावेश सुराणा ने माना।

