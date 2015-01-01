पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंडी से लेकर मंडप तक आफत:दिनभर रिमझिम, फसलों को पानी मिलने से किसानों को राहत

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को रिमझिम से अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री रहा जो शाम को 14 डिग्री तक आ गया। तस्वीर फोरलेन ओवरब्रिज क्षेत्र की।
  • बदला माैसम- रातभर में मौसम ने करवट ली, सुबह 4 बजे से शुरू हो गया मावठा
  • पौन इंच बारिश, दिन का तापमान 8 डिग्री गिरा, 3-4 दिन बादल रहेंगे, 14 को फिर बारिश के आसार

शुक्रवार सुबह लोग उठे तो बादलों से अंधेरा छाया था और रिमझिम बारिश हो रही थी। एक दिन पहले तक मौसम साफ था और दिन का तापमान 28 डिग्री होने से गर्मी लग रही थी। रातभर में मौसम ने करवट ली। सुबह 4 बजे से मावठा शुरू हो गया, जो रुक-रुक कर दिनभर चलता रहा। करीब पौन इंच बारिश के साथ दिन का तापमान 8 डिग्री गिरकर 20 पर आ गया। शाम का तापमान भी 14 डिग्री रहा। ठिठुरन बढ़ गई।

मौसम के जानकारों का मानना है अब शीतलहर चलने से तापमान और गिरेगा। तीन-चार दिन बादल रहेंगे और 14 दिसंबर तक फिर बारिश के आसार हैं। शुक्रवार को बारिश से बाजार में सन्नाटा पसरा। मंडियों में उपज भीगी। शादी-ब्याह वालों के यहां व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ीं। स्वास्थ्य के लिहाज से भी अचानक बदला मौसम नुकसानदेह है। हालांकि पानी की कमी से मुरझा रही रबी सीजन की फसलों के लिए बारिश वरदान साबित होगी। 10 फीसदी उत्पादन बढ़ेगा।

रबी फसलें:- असिंचित रकबे के गेहूं, चना, अलसी व मसूर में फायदा, 10 फीसदी उत्पादन बढ़ेगा : वरिष्ठ कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी बीएस चंद्रावत ने बताया कि लहसुन, मटर व प्याज का रकबा बढ़ने से बाकी फसलें कम हैं। फिर भी करीब 20 हजार हेक्टेयर में असिंचित चना व मसूर है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा फायदा होगा। करीब 30 हजार हेक्टेयर गेहूं है। बाकी में मैथी, अलसी आदि हैं और ये सभी फ्लाेवरिंग स्टेज पर हैं। रिमझिम बारिश से खेतों में ज्यादा समय तक नमी रहेगी इसलिए वे ग्रोथ करेगी व फ्लावरिंग अच्छी होने से 10 से 15 फीसदी उत्पादन बढ़ेगा।

स्वास्थ्य: हृदय रोगी टेम्प्रेचर वेरिएशन का ध्यान रखें, वायरल फीवर का भी खतरा
बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया के मुताबिक दो दिन पहले तक टेम्प्रेचर 25 से 28 डिग्री था और अचानक बारिश से मौसम बदला व अधिकतम 20 डिग्री रह गया। हृदय रोगियों को ज्यादा ध्यान रखना होगा क्योंकि टेम्प्रेचर वेरिएशन का सीधा इफेक्ट दिल पर पड़ता है। अक्सर सुना होगा कि रात या सुबह के समय कॉर्डियक अरेस्ट आता है। आप ऊनी कपड़ों में हैं और अचानक ठंडे मौसम में चले जाते हैं तो निश्चित ही हृदय कोशिकाएं सिकुडऩे लगती हैं। ऐसे में खतरा बढ़ जाता है। जैसे-जैसे मौसम ठंडा हो, वैसे-वैसे ऊनी कपड़े, अच्छे खान-पान के साथ ही घर से बाहर निकलें तो स्वास्थ्य का पूरा ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

मंडी: खुले में रखे हुए 500 बोरी प्याज भीगे, बाद में नए प्लेटफॉर्म पर रखे, यहां किसानों को ढंकना पड़ी तिरपाल
वैसे तो सुबह 4 बजे से बारिश शुरू हो गई इसलिए मंडी में आवक कम रही। जो किसान रात में प्याज लेकर आ गए थे, उन्होंने खाचरौद नाका मंडी कार्यालय के सामने प्रांगण में खुले में रखे थे। वे करीब 500 बोरी प्याज भीग गए। बाद में आने वाले प्याज को सब्जी मार्केट के नए प्लेटफॉर्म पर रखा। बाकी प्याज व लहसुन ट्रॉलियों में नीलाम हुअा। हालांकि किसानों को यहां भी तिरपाल ढंकने की मशक्कत करना पड़ी।

बारिश का लॉकडाउन: लोग घरों में दुबके, बाजार में सन्नाटा
ये तस्वीर पिपलीबाजार की है। सामान्य दिनों ये सबसे व्यस्ततम मार्केट है लेकिन शुक्रवार दिनभर रिमझिम होने से यहां सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। लोग नहीं थे तो फल, सब्जी व अन्य आइटम बेचने वाले ठेलागाड़ी चालक/व्यवसायी भी साइडों में दुबक गए। लोग भी घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले। बहुत जरूरी होने पर थोड़ी-बहुत निकले और वापस घर पहुंच गए।

शादी-ब्याह: पहले से कार्यक्रम थे इसलिए भीगते हुए निकाला प्रोसेशन, रिसेप्शन में भी कम लोग पहुंचे
देवउठनी ग्यारस के बाद 7 से 12 दिसंबर के बीच सबसे ज्यादा शादी-ब्याह हैं। शुक्रवार की बारिश ने मौजूदा शादी-ब्याह वालों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी कर दी। एक दिन पहले मौसम बिल्कुल खुला था इसलिए किसी ने बारिश के हिसाब से इंतजाम नहीं किए। सुबह उठे तो रिमझिम हो रही थी। पहले से तय कार्यक्रम करना थे। इसलिए भीगते हुए किए। रिसेप्शन व बिनाैली जैसे प्रोग्राम में मेहमानों की तादाद कम नजर आई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें