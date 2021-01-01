पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक नुकसान:नाराज किसानाें ने बैंक के बाहर किया चक्काजाम

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • दो घंटे तक प्रभावित रहा बैंक का काम, एसडीएम के आश्वासन पर हटे

फसलों के खराब होने पर किसानों को आर्थिक नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना लागू है। किसानों की किस्तें तो कट रही हैं लेकिन मुआवजे के लिए किसान आज भी त्रस्त हैं। बैंकों द्वारा किसानों को फसल बीमे का लाभ नहीं मिलने से आक्रोशित ग्रामीण किसान नेता ओपेंद्रसिंह यादव के नेतृत्व में कारगिल चौराहे के बाहर धरना देकर गेट का रास्ता रोक दिया। दो घंटे तक ग्राहकों को बाहर इंतजार करना पड़ा। परेशानी बढ़ती देख एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे और उनके आश्वासन के बाद किसान जाम से हटे। बैंक द्वारा वर्ष 2018-19 की बीमा प्रीमियम राशि तो किसानों के खातों से काट ली लेकिन अतिवृष्टि के कारण 90 फीसदी फसल खराब हो गई। उस फसल का बीमा कई किसानों को आज तक नहीं मिला। लगभग 600 खाताधारकों में से 225 किसान अब भी फसल बीमा राशि के लिए तरस रहे हैं। बैंकों के चक्कर लगाने के बाद भी कोई हल नहीं निकला। कभी पोर्टल बंद होने या इंट्री नहीं होने के बहाने बनाते रहे। ऐसे में आखिरी में किसान युवा मोर्चा मंडल अध्यक्ष युवराजसिंह यादव के साथ किसान आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के बाहर धरने पर बैठे। 2 घंटे तक बैंक का कार्य प्रभावित हुआ। किसान नेता ओपेंद्रसिंह यादव ने कहा किसान दिन-रात मेहनत कर फसल उगाता है। प्राकृतिक आपदा में राहत मिले इसलिए मोदी सरकार ने फसल बीमा योजना शुरू की। कुछ बैंक प्रीमियम तो ले लेती है लेकिन बीमा राशि नहीं देती। किसानों को अब तक बीमा राशि का भुगतान नहीं हुआ, ये गलत है। खबर मिलने पर एसडीएम राजेश शुक्ला व बैंक अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। एसडीएम शुक्ला ने किसानों का आश्वस्त किया कि 15 दिनों में आपकी समस्या का निराकरण करेंगे। इसके बाद किसानों ने धरना खत्म किया। अर्जुनसिंह ताजली, पप्पूसिंह राठौर, मनोहरसिंह भूतिया, ईश्वर पाटीदार, शंभुसिंह आदि ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

