एडमिशन के चार चरण:बीए की सीटें हो गईं फुल, सात स्टूडेंट्स बाहर, पोर्टल बंद

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग (सीएलसी) के अंतिम दिन दिनभर कॉलेज में स्टूडेंट्स की चहल-पहल रही। रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके स्टूडेंट्स ने समय का लाभ लेते हुए एडमिशन लिया और सीटें अलॉट की गईं। एडमिशन के चार चरण के बाद भी यूजी की 452 सीटें खाली रह गईं। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि बीकॉम में रिक्त सीटों की संख्या 112 रही, आखिरी दिन भी सिर्फ एक आवेदन आया और सीट अलॉट की गई। आखिरी दिन दिनभर में यूजी में 18, पीजी में 11 सीटें अलॉट की गईं। बीए में प्रवेश लेने के लिए जितने स्टूडेंट्स ने फाॅर्म भरे थे, उन सभी को सीटें मिल गईं लेकिन सीटें कम होने से 7 स्टूडेंट्स प्रवेश से बाहर हो गए। अब पोर्टल भी बंद हो गया है। सीएलसी के चौथे चरण की शुरुआत के समय यूजी की कुल 1417 सीटें थीं। तीन चरण के बाद से वेटिंग में रहे स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या 150 थी। इनको चिंता थी कि उनके प्रवेश होंगे या नहीं लेकिन ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट्स को सीटें मिल गईं। यूजी व पीजी की सीटों को भरने के लिए चल रहा सीएलसी का चाैथा राउंड 10 नवंबर को खत्म हो गया है। एमएससी केमेस्ट्री और बॉटनी में सीटें फुल हो गई हैं। यहां तक कि एमए पॉलीटिकल साइंस में सिर्फ एक सीट ही खाली रही। इस बार यूजी व पीजी के एडमिशन साथ-साथ चले। दोनों में ही सीटें खाली रह गईं। पिछले साल एक भी सीट खाली नहीं थी। सीटों की कमी ना हो, इसके लिए पहले ही 30 फीसदी सीटें बढ़ाई गई थीं। अब सीटें देखें तो वे जस की तस है। सिर्फ बीए में सीटों की बढ़ोतरी का लाभ स्टूडेंट्स को मिला है। इधर सेकंड ईयर और फाइनल ईयर में प्रवेश चल रहा है।

यूजी में सीटों की स्थिति
संकाय भरी सीटें खाली सीटें
बीए 11 -
बीकॉम 1 112
बीकॉम कम्प्यूटर 1 69
बीएससी बाॅटनी - 54
बीएससी बॉयो 3 54 बीएससी मैथ्स - 117
बीएससी कम्प्यूटर साइंस 2 46
पीजी में सीटों की स्थिति
एमए इकनॉमिक्स 3 35
हिंदी 2 29
पॉलिटिकल साइंस 4 1
उर्दू् - 4
एमकॉम 2 7

