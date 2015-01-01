पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पौधरोपण:भाजपा नगर मंडल ने गोसेवा, सुंदरकांड व पौधारोपण कर मनाया विधायक डॉ.राजेंद्र पांडेय का जन्मदिन

जावरा2 घंटे पहले
भाजपा नगर मंडल ने बुधवार को विधायक डॉ.राजेंद्र पांडेय का जन्मदिन गौसेवा, पौधरोपण, सुंदरकांड व महाआरती के साथ मनाया। सुबह 11 बजे जीवदया सोसायटी गोशाला पर गोवंश को गुड़ व चारा खिलाकर गोसेवा की। गीताभवन परिसर में पौधारोपण किया। इसके बाद कार्यकर्ता विधायक के निवास पर पहुंचे जहां नगर मंडल ने शाल-श्रीफल भेंटकर और साफा बांधकर विधायक डॉ.पांडेय का स्वागत-सम्मान किया। उनके दीर्घायु होने की कामना को लेकर शाम 6 बजे इकबाल गंज हनुमान मंदिर पर सुंदरकांड किया। महाआरती की। सुंदरकांड पारायण श्री पंचमुखी बालाजी पारायण मंडल के सदस्यों ने किया। भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष पवन सोनी, महेश सोनी, अजय सकलेचा, अजयसिंह भाटी, राजेश शर्मा, राहुल उपमन्यु, शंकर चतवाणी, पंकज कांठेड़, सौरभ पगारिया, विश्वास शर्मा, देवेंद्रसिंह जादौन, आयुष शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

विधायक डॉ.पांडेय का किया सम्मान

जावरा | कुछ बिरले व्यक्ति होते है जो अपनी वाणी कर्तव्यनिष्ठता सुमधुर व्यवहार से आमजन का दिल पर राज करते है। वे अपने राजनैतिक, सामाजिक, पारिवारिक दायित्वों का निर्वहन करते हुए लोगों की सेवा में लगे हुए है। विधायक डॉ.राजेंद्र पांडेय का जन्मदिन भाजपा जिला व्यापारिक प्रकोष्ठ ने मनाया। प्रकोष्ठ के सहसंयोजक अनिल धारीवाल, भाजपा नेता पंकज कांठेड़, जैन कांफ्रेंस युवा शाखा नईदिल्ली के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री संदीप रांका ने विधायक डॉ.पांडेय का सम्मान किया।

