पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:एक साल बाद फिर से चला बुलडोजर, जिलाबदर शराब माफिया के 2 ढाबे तोड़े, अन्य भी निशाने पर

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ढाबा मालिक व भाई ने कहा कि हम गलत नहीं फिर भी कार्रवाई की

एक साल बाद फिर पुलिस एवं प्रशासन एक्शन मोड में नजर आया। दिसंबर 2019 व जनवरी 20 में कांग्रेस सरकार के कार्यकाल में शराब, डोडाचूरा, अफीम समेत अन्य मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी में शामिल रहे बदमाशों तथा उनके परिजन के नाम से बने 21 होटलें, ढाबे तोड़े थे। अब दिसंबर 20 में सरकार भले बदल गई लेकिन जैसे ही मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने तस्कर, माफिया, गुंडे-बदमाशों पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए तो प्रशासन को फिर से ऑक्सीजन मिल गई। बुधवार शाम पुलिस एवं प्रशासन दल-बल के साथ जावरा-रतलाम फोरलेन किनारे उमटपालिया के पास पहुंचे। यहां दो ढाबे व एक निर्माणाधीन दीवारें जेसीबी से जमींदोज कर दीं। ढाबा मालिक व उसके भाई ने कहा कि हम गलत नहीं फिर भी कार्रवाई की। जवाब में सीएसपी-एसडीएम बोले कि ढाबा मालिक गुंडा लिस्ट में शामिल हैं। निर्माण भी अवैध है इसलिए तोड़ा। कई और बदमाशों के निर्माण चिह्नित हैं जिन्हें जल्द तोड़ा जाएगा। एसडीएम राहुल धोटे, सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत दल-बल के साथ बुधवार शाम करीब 4.30 बजे उमटपालिया के पास फोरलेन किनारे पहंुचे। पुलिस एवं कोटवारों की मदद से ढाबा खाली करवाया और फिर बुलडोजर चला दिया। एक ही व्यक्ति के पास-पास में दो ढाबे थे, जिनकी कीमत पुलिस ने 25 लाख रुपए आंकी है। इन ढाबों के साथ ही एक अन्य निर्माण तोड़कर शाम 6 बजे अमला वापस लौट आया। आईए थाना प्रभारी जनकसिंह रावत ने बताया कि ये ढाबे बोरदा निवासी शोएब पिता रुस्तम खां के है और वह थाने की गुंडा लिस्ट में शामिल है। प्रशासन की जांच में निर्माण भी अवैध पाया गया इसलिए इसे तोड़ दिया है। मौके पर शोएब के भाई शोहराब ने वर्ग विशेष पर कार्रवाई के आरोप लगाए तो सीएसपी ने लताड़ते हुए कहा कि ऑन िरकाॅर्ड जो आरोपी है या गलत काम में लिप्त है, सिर्फ उन पर कार्रवाई हो रही है। पुलिस एवं प्रशासन को नाम या वर्ग से मतलब नहीं। जो अपराधी या गलत है, उसके खिलाफ निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई होगी। सीएसपी राणावत ने कहा कि शोएब मुख्य रूप से शराब माफिया है। उसके खिलाफ अवैध शराब तस्करी के साथ ही मारपीट व अन्य अपराधों के करीब 7 मामले दर्ज हैं। ये जिलाबदर रहा जो सितंबर में ही लौटा है। एसडीएम ने बयान दिया कि मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर कलेक्टर एवं एसपी ने कार्रवाई के लिए कहा। हमने अवैध व बदमाशों के निर्माण चिह्नित किए और ये कार्रवाई की है। जो भी मादक पदार्थ तस्करी में शामिल है या रहा है उनके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। तहसीलदार बीएल बामनिया, सिटी थाना प्रभारी वीडी जोशी समेत बड़ी तादाद में सुरक्षाबल व राजस्व अमला मौजूद था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें