समर्थन मूल्य:फाॅर्म ऑनलाइन डाले, ओटीपी आई, जमीन आधार से लिंक नहीं होने से एक भी पंजीयन नहीं हुआ

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
शहर के सोसायटी केंद्र पर किसान पंजीयन कराने आना शुरू हो गए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • गेहूं बेचने के लिए जावरा के दो केंद्रों पर 40 किसानों ने फाॅर्म भरे, सॉफ्टवेयर हो रहा अपडेट

समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं बेचने वाले किसानों के लिए पंजीयन सोमवार से शुरू हो गए हैं। सुबह किसान सोसायटी केंद्रों पर पहुंचे फाॅर्म भी भरे लेकिन जिन किसानों ने हाथोहाथ फाॅर्म भरकर सोसायटी को दिए और उनकी ऑनलाइन एंट्री की गई। किसानों के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी भी आई लेकिन खसरा शो नहीं हो रहा। इसका मुख्य कारण है किसानों के जमीनों का आधार से लिंक नहीं होना है।

बता दे कि पहली बार शासन ने उपार्जन केंद्रों पर पंजीयन के लिए जमीनों को आधार लिंक होने का नियम लागू किया है। इस कारण पहले दिन किसानों ने ऑफलाइन फाॅर्म तो भरे लेकिन ऑनलाइन एक भी पंजीयन पोर्टल पर नहीं हुआ। मंगलवार को 26 जनवरी का अवकाश रहेगा। अब बुधवार को अगर सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट होता है या पटवारी किसानों की जमीन को आधार लिंक करते हैं तो पंजीयन होंगे।

ब्लॉक के 12 सोसायटी केंद्रों पर पहले दिन सुबह 9 बजे पंजीयन कराने के लिए किसान पहुंचे लेकिन पंजीयन किसी का नहीं हुआ। आखिरी तारीख 20 फरवरी है। इस बार 22 हजार 240 हेक्टेयर रकबे में गेहूं की बुवाई हुई है। पिछले साल तक तो पंजीयन बिना जमीनों के आधार लिंक हुए थे लेकिन इस बार नए निर्देश से मामला अटक गया है।

इधर पटवारी भी कुछ नहीं कर पा रहे हैं कि क्योंकि किसानों की जमीनों को आधार लिंक करने का ऑप्शन कहीं शो नहीं हो रहा है। संभावना है कि सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेशन का काम चल रहा है। एक-दो दिन में ठीक हो जाएगा। इस बार 22 हजार 240 हेक्टेयर रकबे में प्रति हेक्टेयर 40 क्विंटल होने के मान से 8 लाख 89 हजार क्विंटल गेहूं का उत्पादन होना है।

गेहूं उपार्जन के लिए सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक किसानों के नए पंजीयन होना थे लेकिन सभी किसान फाॅर्म लेकर घर चले गए। कई किसान तो वे थे जिनके पूर्व में पंजीयन हो चुके थे और इस बार सिर्फ नवीनीकरण होना था लेकिन उन्हें भी इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है।

दो केंद्र पर एक भी फाॅर्म ऑनलाइन नहीं डला : जावरा विपणन एवं प्रक्रिया सहकारी सोसायटी जावरा क्र. 1 व क्र. 2 पर पहले दिन 40 किसान पंजीयन कराने के लिए पहुंचे। जहां उनसे सभी दस्तावेज लिए और उनके फाॅर्म भर भरवाए गए। ऑनलाइन पंजीयन की प्रोसेस पूरी नहीं हुई।

मामले में केंद्र प्रभारी योगेंद्र कोठारी ने बताया कि जो किसान आए थे उनके फाॅर्म भरवाए हैं और कुछ घर ले गए। ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म भी सब्मिट करने की कोशिश की लेकिन प्रोसेस पूरी नहीं हुई। इस कारण एक भी पंजीयन नहीं हो सका।

पंजीयन की सुविधा ऑनलाइन भी

पिछले साल समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं की खरीदी 1925 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के मान से थी लेकिन इस बार खरीदी 1975 रुपए से होगी। नए पंजीयन के लिए किसानों को समग्र परिवार आईडी, आधार नंबर, बैंक खाता नंबर, बैंक आईएफएससी कोड, मोबाइल नंबर लाना जरूरी है।

इधर उसकी जमीन भी आधार लिंक होना जरूरी है। एमपी किसान एप, ई-उपार्जन मोबाइल उप, पब्लिक डोमेन में ई-उपार्जन पोर्टल पर पंजीयन की सुविधा है। सोसायटी केंद्रों पर पंजीयन की आखिरी तारीख 20 फरवरी है।

पंजीयन का 3 सालों का रिकाॅर्ड

समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं की खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन हो रहे हैं। वर्ष 2018 में 14985 किसान, वर्ष 2019 में 17333 किसान, वर्ष 2020 में 10500 किसानों ने अपनी उपज समर्थन मूल्य पर बेची थी। चूंकि इस बार खरीदी के भाव 50 रुपए बढ़े हैं और पहले दिन जिस तरह किसान पहुंच रहे हैं और फाॅर्म भर रहे हैं। ऐसे में लग रहा है कि किसानों का समर्थन मूल्य पर उपज बेचने पर रुझान है।

