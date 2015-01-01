पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण:कचरा फैला रहे दुकानदारों को सीएमओ ने समझाया, कचरा उठवाया

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण से पहले नगरपालिका अमला तैयारियों में जुटा है। ग्राउंड लेवल पर सफाई व्यवस्था सुचारू हो, इसके लिए अब अफसरों को रोज सुबह मैदान में रहना होगा। सीएमओ डॉ. केएस सगर ने मंगलवार से इसकी शुरूआत की। वे सुबह 6 से 9 बजे तक सफाई कामगारों के बीच में रहे। जगह-जगह निरीक्षण किया। रतलामीगेट व बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में कई दुकानदार ऐसे मिले जिन्होंने नपा सफाईकर्मियों द्वारा सफाई करने के बाद अपनी दुकान से निकला कचरा रोड पर फैंक दिया। इस पर तमतमाए सीएमओ ने उन दुकानदारों से ही वह कचरा हटवाया। जिन्होंने आनाकानी की, उनकी दुकान के बाहर ही कचरा वापस डलवा दिया तो मजबूरी में दुकानदारों को वापस कचरा उठाकर डस्टबिन में रखना पड़ा। सीएमओ ने समझाइश दी कि आप शिक्षित वर्ग है। समझना चाहिए कि रोज नपा का कचरा वाहन डोर टू डोर कलेक्शन करने आ रहा है। इसलिए कचरा रात में ही डस्टबिन में रख लें और सुबह उस वाहन में डाल दें। ऐसे रोड पर कचरा फेंकने से दिनभर शहर गंदा नजर आता है। बस स्टैंड पर होटल व रेस्टोरेंट संचालकों से कहकर उनकी दुकानों के बाहर जहां-तहां बिखरे पड़े डिस्पोजल हटवाए। भविष्य में व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित नहीं मिलने पर जुर्माने की चेतावनी दी। हाथीखाना क्षेत्र में पुलिया के दोनों तरफ काफी प्लॉस्टिक व अन्य कचरा इकट्‌ठा हो रहा है। इसकी सफाई करने के लिए सफाईकर्मियों को निर्देशित किया। मेट व दरोगा को भी निर्देश दिए कि वे नियमित रूप से फील्ड में रहें और जहां गंदगी दिखे तुरंत सफाई सुनिश्चित करवाएं। चौपाटी बस स्टैंड पर सीएमओ ने स्वच्छता निरीक्षक उत्तम कुमार नर्रे, शाखा प्रभारी प्रदीप खरे, दरोगा करण कल्याणे के साथ बसों में चेकिंग की। जिन लोगों ने मास्क नहीं पहने थे उनके 100-100 रुपए के चालान भी बनवाए।

कचरा चार अलग-अलग बॉक्स में इकट्‌ठा करना होगा
सीएमओ डॉ. सगर ने बताया कचरा कलेक्शन के दौरान अब कचरा सिर्फ गिले या सूखे ही नहीं बल्कि चार अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में संग्रह करना होगा। नई गाइडलाइन के तहत गिला, सूखा के अलावा काच या अन्य नुकीली वस्तुओं को एक तरफ और सैनेटरी नेप्कीन, कपड़े जैसे आइटम अलग बॉक्स में रखना होंगे। इससे कचरा प्रबंधन में सुविधा होगी, क्योंकि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट के भी नंबर रहेंगे।

