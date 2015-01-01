पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घमासान:कांग्रेस ने बुलाई बैठक, 4 में से दो अध्यक्ष नहीं पहुंचे, गुटबाजी हावी, बोले : बर्दाश्त नहीं बाहरी

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • नपाध्यक्ष व पार्षद प्रत्याशी चयन के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं की कमेटी बनाएगी कांग्रेस

नगरपालिका चुनाव की सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। राजनीतिक दल सक्रिय हो गए और नपाध्यक्ष से लेकर पार्षद प्रत्यािशयों के चयन के लिए रायशुमारी शुरू हो गई है। शुरुआत कांग्रेस ने की और बुधवार को कोचट्‌टा उद्यान परिसर में बैठक बुलाई। हालांकि इसमें गुटबाजी का असर नजर आया। यहां चार अध्यक्ष हैं लेकिन बैठक में दो ही पहुंचे। जो नेता मौजूद थे उन्होंने इशारों-इशारों में बाहरी नेताओं पर कटाक्ष किए। कुछ ने कहा कि हमारे बाहरी विधायक जावरा की राजनीति में हस्तक्षेप करते हैं तो किसी ने कहा कि हम किसी भी हालत में नपा चुनाव में बाहरी लोगों को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष माणक चपड़ोद ने कहा कि जो दावेदार हैं, वे अपने आवेदन तीन दिन में कमेटी को आवेदन पेश करें। वार्ड स्तर पर एक कमेटी बनाएंगे जो पार्षद प्रत्याशियों के लिए आने वाले नामोें पर विचार करेगी तथा नगर स्तर पर बनने वाली कमेटी अध्यक्ष पद के दावेदारों के नाम पर रायशुमारी करेगी। इन कमेटी में जिन नामों पर सहमति बनेगी उसे लेकर संगठन में आगे बात की जाएगी और फिर वरिष्ठ नेता यानी संगठन तय करेगा उस अनुसार टिकट फाइनल होंगे। बैठक को वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता डॉ. एच.एस. राठौर, पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष हिम्मतसिंह श्रीमाल, पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष यूसुफ कड़पा, सुजानमल कोचट्‌टा, हरिनारायण अरोड़ा, यूसुफ बब्बू, राहुल पाटीदार, एडवोकेट उबेद अंसारी, इब्राहिम मंसूरी, खालिद खान, अंकित ललवानी, दीपाली कुमावत, ग्रामीण ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रेमसुख पाटीदार ने संबोधित किया। कहा टिकट जिसे भी मिले लेकिन सभी कार्यकर्ता नपा चुनाव में एकजुट होकर काम करेंगे। नपा में जीत का परचम लहराएंगे। अभी भाजपा की नगर सरकार थी लेकिन भाजपा कुशासन में नगर की हालत बदतर हो गई। सड़कों पर गड्‌ढे हैं। लोगों के काम समय पर नहीं हो रहे। बैठक में लोकेश विजवा, अमीर खान, सलमा डेविड, मुबारिक हुसैन, दिनेश सैनी, मुस्तकीम मंसूरी, विमल पोखरना, अली जमाल, नंदकिशोर राठौर, हीरालाल मेहता, जावेद पापुलर, सजी वर्गीस समेत अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। संचालन पूर्व शहर अध्यक्ष सुशील कोचट्‌टा ने किया। आभार शहर कार्यवाह अध्यक्ष अजीजुर्रहमान पठान ने माना है।

चपड़ोद बोले : हमने सूचना दी वे नहीं आए, शहर अध्यक्ष सैफ ने कहा : उन्होंने खानापूर्ति की
संगठन ने इस बार सबको साधने के चक्कर में जावरा में ही ब्लॉक व शहर कमेटी नाम से कुल चार अध्यक्ष बना दिए। दो अलग व दो अलग गुट के हैं। यही कारण है कि बुधवार को हुई पहली चुनावी बैठक में दो अध्यक्ष नहीं आए। आयोजक ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष माणक चपड़ोद ने कहा कि हमने शहर कमेटी अध्यक्ष कुतुबुद्दीन सैफ व कार्यवाह अध्यक्ष जीवन नवलक्खा दोनों को सूचना दी थी। वे कहीं व्यस्त होंगे इसलिए नहीं आए। कोई गुटबाजी नहीं है। मामले में सैफ व नवलक्खा का कहना है कि हमें सूचना नहीं दी। हम तो चाहते हैं कि पूरी कांग्रेस एक जाजम पर बैठे। सबकी सहमति से प्रत्याशी तय हो और कांग्रेस नगरपालिका में चुनाव जीते लेकिन सूचना नहीं थी तो नहीं गए। सैफ ने कहा कि मुझे फॉर्मल सूचना दी।

