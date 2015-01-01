पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फल-सब्जी मार्केट शुरू:कांग्रेस ने एक भी वादा नहीं निभाया, हमने मरी फसल का भी बीमा किया

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने किया लोकार्पण, सुखेड़ा उपमंडी भी शुरू की
  • कृषि मंत्री ने कहा : उपचुनाव में सभी सीटों पर हमारी जीत होगी

कांग्रेस सरकार ने लुभावने वादे किए लेकिन उसमें एक भी नहीं निभा पाए। सरकार ने बीमा देने का कहा लेकिन नहीं दिया। हमने किसानों को 2 साल का बीमा दिया। यहां तक कि 2020 में जब सोयाबीन की फसल खराब हो गई तब भी बीमे की डेट आगे बढ़ाई और मरी हुई फसल का बीमा भी किया।

दो लाख की कर्जमाफी का वादा हमारा नहीं है, वो कांग्रेस सरकार है। उसकी माफी का सवाल उनसे ही पूछें। यह बात किसान कल्याण तथा कृषि विकास विभाग मंत्री कमल पटेल ने फल-सब्जी मार्केट के लोकार्पण से पहले हुई प्रेसवार्ता में किसानांे की कर्जमाफी पर कही। 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव के परिणाम को लेकर कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि सभी सीटों पर हमारी सरकार रहेगी। कांग्रेस के चुनावी लालीपॉप को लोग समझ गए हैं। कमलनाथ के पास हीरोइन के साथ फोटो खिंचाने का समय है लेकिन किसानों की खराब फसल देखने का नहीं। कृषि विधेयक का कई जगहों पर हो रहे विरोध के प्रश्न पर कृषि मंत्री पटेल बोले कि सरकार मॉडल मंडी एक्ट लाई है। कांग्रेस व विपक्षी दल किसानों को भ्रमित कर रहे हैं। हम मप्र में स्मार्ट मंडी बनाएंगे। किसानों को खरीफ 2019 का फसल मुआवजा 25 फीसदी बंटा और 75 फीसदी नहीं। इस पर मंत्री बोले कि 2019 में सरकार कमलनाथ की थी, उन्होंने धोखा दिया। स्केल ऑफ फाइनेंस में 100 फीसदी बीमा होता है, इसे 75 फीसदी किया ताकि प्रदेश सरकार को कम देना पड़े। हमने उसे वापस 100 फीसदी किया। हमने एक मरी हुई फसल का भी बीमा किया ताकि किसानों को नुकसान ना हो। के.के. सिंह कालूखेड़ा सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

पैनकार्डधारी माल खरीद सकता है
मंडी में लाइसेंसधारी व्यापारियों से ज्यादा खेरची व्यापारी माल खरीदते हैं। उन्हें रोकने पर कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि माल खरीदने के लिए लाइसेंस जरूरी है, जो पैनकार्डधारी है वो माल खरीद सकता है। वो परमिशन ले, हम देंगे। वैसे भी किसान जिसे चाहे अपना माल बेच सकता है। यूआईडीए या टैक्स चोरी को लेकर अब स्थिति सुधरेगी। पहले व्यापारी ज्यादा टैक्स लगने के चक्कर में चोरी कर लेता था लेकिन अब टैक्स ही कम हो गया तो इस पर लगाम लगेगी।

कोल्ड स्टोरेज व बेहतर प्लेटफाॅर्म की सुविधा मिलेगी

खाचरौद नाका कृषि मंडी प्रांगण में 9 करोड़ 56 लाख रुपए से फल-सब्जी मार्केट का कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने लोकार्पण किया। विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय, उज्जैन सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्रसिंह राठौर मंचासीन रहे। फल-सब्जी मार्केट के पूरे प्रोजेक्ट में कवर्ड शेड, ट्रॉली शेड, फल-सब्जी विक्रेताओं के लिए छोटी-छोटी दुकानंे, गोदाम, कोल्ड स्टोरेज व बेहतर प्लेटफाॅर्म की सुविधा किसानांे को मिलेगी। मंडी भारसाधक राहुल धाेटे सहित अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

उज्जैन सांसद का कार्ड में नाम नहीं होने पर सचिव को सुनाई
फल-सब्जी मार्केट के लिए मंडी द्वारा छपवाए आमंत्रण कार्ड में उज्जैन सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया का नाम नहीं होने पर सोमवार को लोकार्पण से पूर्व ही मामला गरमा गया। फिरोजिया व भाजपा नेता पिंकेश मेहरा ने आपत्ति लेते हुए मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा। मंडी परिक्षेत्र में 52 गांव उज्जैन संसदीय क्षेत्र में आते हैं। मंडी सचिव गोयल ने कहा आपका नाम कार्ड में भी है और शिलान्यास पर भी। मेहरा ने कहा पहले जो कार्ड जारी हुए उसमें नाम नहीं है, बाद में गलती को छुपाने के लिए दूसरे कार्ड छपवाए। कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को कार्यक्रम की विधिवत सूचना भी नहीं दी गई।

मांगों को लेकर भारतीय किसान संघ ने दिया ज्ञापन

भारतीय किसान संघ ने समस्याओं को लेकर कृषि मंत्री को पत्र सौंपा। संघ के शिवनारायण धाकड़, रमेश धाकड़ ने रोजाना से फोरलेन तक अरनियापीथा मंडी की साइड में वैकल्पिक मार्ग का निर्माण करने, खाचरौद नाका से उज्जैन बायपास रोड का निर्माण कराने, अरनियापीथा मंडी में लहसुन के लिए 102 बीघा भूमि आवंटित होने व 15 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत होने के बाद भी काम शुरू नहीं होने, प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि व मुख्यमंत्री सम्मान योजना की त्रुटियों का निराकरण करते हुए किसानों को लाभ दिलाने की मंाग की। मौके पर जगदीश चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे।

