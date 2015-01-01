पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया ट्रेंड:शादियों में मेहमानों को सैनिटाइजर, मास्क बांटें, उल्लंघन पर कार्रवाई होगी

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
शादी शुरू हाेते ही सैनिटाइजर की खरीदी फिर से शुरू हो गई।
  • महीनेभर पहले सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग था बंद
  • अब गिफ्ट में 50 एमएल की बोतल दे रहे, आयोजक 5 लीटर की कैन खरीद रहे

ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना के मरीजों का ग्राफ भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। ऐसे में सार्वजनिक आयोजन में काेरोना ब्लास्ट ना हो इसके लिए प्रशासन ने धारा 144 लागू करते हुए काेरोना गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इसका ज्यादा इफैक्ट शादी-समारोह पर पड़ा है। इसमें शामिल होने वाले हर व्यक्ति को मास्क, सैनिटाइजर से लेकर दो गज की दूरी का पालन करना होगा।

नहीं तो उसे धारा 144 का उल्लंघन माना जाएगा और कार्रवाई होगी। इससे शादियों का ट्रेंड बदल गया है। शादी समारोह की तैयारियों की सूची में जहां टेंट, कैटरिंग सहित मीनू होते थे। अब मास्क और सैनिटाइजर भी शामिल हो गया। बरातियों के स्वागत के लिए भी सैनिटाइजर व मास्क खरीदे जा रहे हैं ताकि संक्रमण फैलने की गुंजाइश ना रहे। लॉकडाउन के बाद से जैसे-जैसे सरकार अनलॉक की तरफ बढ़ती गई, लोगो ने सैनिटाइजर व मास्क काे अलविदा कहना शुरू कर दिया। दो महीने पहले आलम ये था कि लोगों की पॉकेट में सैनिटाइजर रहते थे, दुकानों की टेबल पर सैनिटाइजर की बोतल रखी होती थी। लोगों ने उसे फिजूल खर्च समझकर बंद कर दिया। अब कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर आने के बाद प्रशासन ने सख्ती शुरू कर दी है।

शादी समारोह करना है तो 100 से 200 लोगों से ज्यादा नहीं होने चाहिए। टेंट कर्मियों व कैटरर्स के पास मास्क व सैनिटाइजर होना चाहिए। अभी शादियों का सीजन शुरू ही हुआ है तो आयोजक भी अवेयरनेस दिखा रहे हैं। दूल्हा-दुल्हन से लेकर मेहमानों के लिए 50-50 एमएल की सैनिटाइजर की बोतलों की डिमांड बढ़ी है। नियमित काम के लिए 5 लीटर की कैन भी ले जा रहे हैं। इधर, शादी के दौरान निकाले जानी वाली प्रोसेशन पर भी रोक लगी है। कम लोगों की मौजूदगी में विवाह करने के चक्कर में कई लोगों ने शादी की रस्मों से लेकर रिसेप्शन तक के आयोजन भी गली-मोहल्लों तक सीमित हो गए हैं।

रिसेप्शन के लिए सैनिटाइजर व मास्क बल्क में खरीद रहे
व्यवसायी रोहन जैन ने बताया कोरोना के केस बढ़ने के बाद लोग वापस अवेयरनेस दिखा रहे हैं। मास्क व सैनिटाइजर की डिमांड बढ़ने लगी है। चूंकि शादी-समारोह में जरूरी टेंट व कैटरिंग वाले भी गाइडलाइन के तहत मास्क व सैनिटाइजर खरीद रहे हैं। पहले लोग अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से खरीदी करते थे, अब शादियां होने के कारण कोई रिस्क लेना नहीं चाहता। अब तक 4000 मास्क, 100 एमएल वाली 300 बोतल और 50 एमएल वाली 500 बोतल सैनिटाइजर की लोग ले जा चुके हैं। इससे लग रहा है कि अब लोग फिर से जागरूक हो रहे हैं।

बरात में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रह पाती है

चूंकि प्रोसेशन में परिवार के साथ करीबी लोग शामिल होते हैं। मौज-मस्ती के बीच डिस्टेंसिंग टूटती है। एक साथ लोग इकट्‌ठे होते हैं। ऐसे में आयोजकों को भी स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि बैंडबाजों का उपयोग सिर्फ कार्यक्रम स्थल पर ही करें।
नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई होगी- सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने कहा कि गाइडलाइन जारी हुई है। व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सभी को नियमों का पालन करना होगा। जो नियमों का पालन नहीं करेगा वो धारा 144 का उल्लंघन कर रहा है। ऐसा होने पर धारा 188 के तहत प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

