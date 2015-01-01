पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मानदेय पर नियुक्त:शिक्षाकर्मियों ने कोर्ट जाने का बनाया मन, बोले : 7 साल पूरे, पदोन्नति नहीं

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1998 से नियुक्त शिक्षाकर्मियों का वेतन 2003 वालों के बराबर

1995 में तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार ने स्कूलों के रिक्त पदों पर शिक्षकों को अल्प मानदेय पर नियुक्त किया। इसके बाद परिवीक्षा अवधि पूरी होने के बाद निर्धारित मूल वेतन दिया जाकर 7 साल में पदोन्नति दी जाना थी। जो अब तक नहीं मिली। आज भी 1998 से नियुक्त शिक्षाकर्मियों का वेतन 2003 के एवं उसके बाद के संविदा कर्मियों के बराबर है। सात साल पूरे होने पर पदोन्नति का लाभ नहीं मिला। जबकि बाद में नियुक्त कर्मचारियों को इसका लाभ मिला है। इससे 80 हजार शिक्षकों का बुढ़ापा बिगड़ गया है। यह जानकारी शिक्षाकर्मी परशराम कापड़िया, शिवनारायण चौधरी, रामदयाल आंजना, अशोककुमार बंसल ने दी। उन्होंने बताया पुराने शिक्षकों को 6 साल की वरिष्ठता समाप्त कर दी गई। सातवां वर्ष पूर्ण होने के बाद भी पदोन्नति नहीं की गई। वरिष्ठता की वार्षिक गणना तीन-तीन साल के अंतराल में की गई। इस कारण शिक्षाकर्मियों को 50 माह का एरियर 2 लाख रुपए बनता है। वेतनवृद्धियों का भी नुकसान हुआ। उल्लेखनीय है कि शासन ने पुन: संवर्ग बदल दिया। श जल्द ही शिक्षाकर्मी अपनी जायज समस्याओं को लेकर अंितम पत्र विभाग को देंगे, इसके बाद न्यायालय में जाएंगे। शिक्षाकर्मियों की मांगें वसूल की गई इंक्रीमेंट की राशि वापस पुन: वेतन वृद्धि प्राप्त करना, वेतन निर्धारण संशोधन एवं एरियर आदि प्रमुख है। शिक्षाकर्मी अनूपसिंह, नयूम खान पठान, मनोजकुमार शर्मा, वीरेंद्रसिंह पंवार, भोपालसिंह पंवार, मुकेश मालवीय, सलीम शाह, आदि ने कहा कि मांगें पूरी नहीं होती हैं तो जिले के सभी शिक्षाकर्मियों द्वारा जबलपुर उच्च न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें