ठोस प्लानिंग जरूरी:किसान मॉल के लिए 5 साल पहले फ्लॉप हो चुके प्रयास, 35 लाेगाें के 12 लाख डूबे

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने घोषणा की तो मंडी प्रशासन हुआ सक्रिय
  • 2015 में बिना साेचे-समझे नीलाम कर दी थीं शॉपिंग मॉल की दुकानें

कृषि मंत्री ने मंडियाें में किसान मॉल बनाने की घोषणा की है। इसके साथ ही स्थानीय कृषि मंडी प्रशासन भी हरकत में आ गया और अरनियापीथा नई मंडी में किसान विश्राम भवन तथा स्टाफ क्वार्टर के बीच मॉल के लिए रिजर्व जमीन पर नए सिरे से प्लानिंग शुरू कर दी है। दरअसल 2015 में यहां स्ववित्तीय योजना के तहत शॉपिंग मॉल बनाने के लिए बिना प्लानिंग के ही 35 प्लॉट नीलाम कर दिए थे। सुविधाएं कुछ नहीं दी और ना ही ठोस प्लानिंग की गई इसलिए निवेशकों ने नीलामी राशि जमा नहीं की। उल्टे उनके द्वारा नीलामी प्रक्रिया में भाग लेने के लिए जो अमानत राशि जमा की गई थी, वह भी डूब गई। इससे करीब 35 लोगों को 12 लाख 45 हजार रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। अब सही प्लानिंग के साथ मॉल बनाने की तैयारी हो तब तो ठीक अन्यथा ये योजना फ्लॉप हो जाएगी।
कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल की घोषणा के अनुसार किसान मॉल बनता है तो निश्चित ही किसानों को जरूरी खरीदारी के लिए प्रांगण से बाहर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। ऊपर से रियायत कार्ड का फायदा भी मिलेगा लेकिन ये तभी संभव है जब मॉल बनाने से लेकर उसके संचालन की ठोस प्लानिंग हो। 2015 में मंडी ने शॉपिंग मॉल/मार्केट के लिए 35 प्लॉट आवंटित किए थे और निवेशकों में भी काफी उत्साह था। बोली लगी तो 25 लाख रुपए तक भी प्लॉट नीलाम हो गए लेकिन सुविधाएं कुछ नहीं थीं। मॉल संचालन पर भी संदेह था क्योंकि मंडी ने फोरलेन किनारे जो दुकानें पहले से बना रखी हैं, वे आज तक नहीं खुल पाईं इसलिए नुकसानी के डर से किसी भी निवेशक ने नीलामी राशि जमा नहीं की। इसलिए मंडी को अनुबंध निरस्त करना पड़ा और इन लोगों की अमानत राशि डूब गई। इससे मंडी को तो
फायदा हुआ लेकिन खरीदारों को नुकसान हो गया। हालांकि अब मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल का कहना है कि पहले जो चूक हुई, अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। हम बेहतर प्लानिंग के साथ किसान मॉल की तैयारी करवा रहे हैं। समुचित सुविधाएं और शासन की मंशानुसार संचालन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। रायशुमारी के साथ ही प्लानिंग बनेगी और उसी अनुसार प्रस्ताव भेजकर स्वीकृति लेकर इसे मूर्तरूप देंगे।
आज से नया प्याज ढेर में नीलाम होगा, पुराना ट्रॉली में
प्याज मंडी भी गुरुवार से खुल गई। यहां शुक्रवार से नए प्याज की नीलामी खुले ढेर में होगी जबकि पुराने प्याज पहले की तरह ट्रॉलियों में ही नीलाम किए जाएंगे। अभी 60 फीसदी प्याज नया आ रहा है। लहसुन अड्‌डे में सिर्फ सप्ताह में एक दिन शुक्रवार को 5 बोरी से कम लहसुन को खुले ढेर में नीलाम किए जाने की व्यवस्था है। जबकि नई मंडी में गेहूं, सोयाबीन भी रोज पांच-पांच बोरी तक खुले ढेर में नीलाम की जा रही है।

इधर, फल-सब्जी मार्केट के प्लेटफॉर्म पर दुकानों के लिए खींचतान
दीपावली के पहले कृषि मंत्री ने नगर की खाचरौद नाका मंडी प्रांगण में फल-सब्जी मार्केट के प्लेटफॉर्म का लोकार्पण किया था। इस पर 38 व्यापारियों को जगह मिल सकेगी जबकि सब्जी मंडी में दोनों व्यापारी संगठन मिलाकर 104 आढ़तिये व खरीदार हैं। इनमें ये खींचतान चल रही है कि किसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा ब्लॉक मिलें। इस मुद्दे पर एक संगठन के अध्यक्ष घनश्याम सोलंकी, संरक्षक रमेश धाकड़, सचिव समरथ धाकड़, पूनमचंद, कालू रावल, शिवनारायण धाकड़ आदि मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल व निरीक्षक सुरेश शर्मा से मिले। इन्होंने कहा कि फल, सब्जी व फूल मार्केट में व्यापार करने वाले व्यापारियों को उचित स्थान मिले। मंडी अधिकारियों ने कहा दोनों संगठन आपसी सामंजस्य से तय कर लें। यदि वे तय नहीं कर पाते हैं तो फिर मंडी वेरिफिकेशन करेगी और जो लाइसेंस सक्रिय है या व्यवसाय करते हैं, उन्हें प्राथमिकता देंगे।

