पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Jaora
  • Efforts Will Be Made To Uplift The Banchhara Community Today, Even Before The Camp Is Held, Training Took Place But There Was No Result.

एसपी करेंगे चर्चा:बांछड़ा समाज उत्थान के आज होंगे प्रयास, पहले भी शिविर लगे, ट्रेनिंग हुई पर कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीराम मांगलिक भवन में लगेगा शिविर, अमल हो तो बात बने

बांछड़ा समाज उत्थान एवं उन्हें मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने के प्रयास को लेकर बुधवार को श्रीराम मांगलिक भवन में शिविर लगेगा। इसमें एसपी समाज के लोगों से चर्चा करेंगे। इससे पहले भी शिविर लगे। इसमें रोजगार के लिए ट्रेनिंग ली लेकिन ना तो लोगों को रोजगार मिला और ना जिम्मेदारों ने सुध ली। एसपी गौरव तिवारी युवाओं को समाज की कुरीतियों के दलदल से बाहर निकालने के लिए उनसे रूबरू होंगे। जावरा तहसील के 10 से अधिक गांवों में समाज की करीब 100 से अधिक महिलाएं अनैतिक कामकाज में लिप्त हैं। पहले भी तत्कालीन कलेक्टर व एसपी ने बांछड़ा समुदाय के उत्थान के लिए प्रयास किए लेकिन उनके जाते ही योजनाएं खटाई में पड़ जाती हैं। इससे समाज के लोगों में गलत संदेश पहुंच रहा है। समय के साथ समाज के युवाओं के बदलाव आया है और वे जागरूक होकर अपने आपको एक नई दिशा देने में लगे हैं। पिछले साल भी एसपी तिवारी ने गांव परवलिया, पिपलियाजोधा में लगे शिविर में समाजजन से रूबरू हुए थे। बेरोजगार युवाओं को एलएनटी कंपनी में रोजगार के लिए भेजा था। वहां कड़ी मजदूरी मिलने के कारण युवा वापस लौट आए। इधर परवलिया के विनोद चौहान ने बताया दस युवा काम के लिए एलएनटी कंपनी हैदराबाद गए थे लेकिन कठोर परिश्रम करना पड़ता था, ऐसे में हम वापस चले आए। समाज के वरिष्ठों ने युवाओं को जोड़कर जनप्रतिनिधि भी बनाएं लेकिन वे भी विफल रहे।

सिलाई सीखी लेकिन ना लोन मिला ना ही रोजगार
तीन महीने पहले एसडीएम राहुल धोटे, जिपं सीईओ ने बांछड़ा समाज की महिलाओं को मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने के लिए शिविर लगाया। 35 महिलाओं के स्व-सहायता समूह का गठन कर सिलाई का प्रशिक्षण दिलवाया था। इसके बाद कोई पलटकर नहीं आया। प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने वाली पिंकी चौहान ने बताया कि हमने एक माह तक सिलाई सीखी, इसके बाद भी हमें रोजगार नहीं मिला। इस संबंध में योजना के समन्वयक नाथूलाल मुनिया ने बताया कि महिला के सिलाई प्रशिक्षण लेने के बाद उन्हें लोन देकर व्यवसाय करने के लिए आगे की प्रक्रिया जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें