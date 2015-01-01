पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण शिविर:मिट्‌टी की जांच कराकर ही खेती करने की समझाइश

जावरा7 मिनट पहले
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र ने पिपलौदा तहसील के चिपिया में मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड व पशुओं में कृत्रिम गर्भाधान का महत्व पर एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर लगाया। डॉ. शीशराम जाखड़ ने मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए अच्छी पैदावार के लिए मृदा जांच कराकर ही फसलों में उचित पोषक तत्व प्रबंधन कर फसल उत्पादन लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया। डॉ.सुशीलकुमार ने पशुओं में कृत्रिम गर्भाधान का महत्व समझाते हुए किसानों को प्रेरित किया। इसमें बताया कि कृत्रिम गर्भाधान तकनीक से पशुओं में किस तरह से जातिय उन्नयन और दुग्ध उत्पादन में वृद्धि कैसे की जाए के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में 35 से 40 किसान मौजूद रहे।

