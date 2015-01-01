पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग:सड़क, जल योजना की धांधली को लेकर जताया आक्रोश

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • संयुक्त संचालक रेवाल के सामने प्रदर्शन किया
  • रहवासियों ने की परिषद सीएमओ की शिकायत

नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग के संयुक्त संचालक सुरेश रेवाल ने यहां पहुंचकर स्वच्छता मिशन, पेयजल, निर्माण, हितग्राही मूलक योजनाओं को लेकर औचक निरीक्षण किया। रहवासियों से चर्चा की। रहवासियों ने सड़क व जल योजना में की गई धांधली की जानकारी देते हुए नगरपरिषद के सीएमओ के दुर्व्यवहार को लेकर शिकायत की। इस पर रेवाल ने कहा लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई होगी। नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त और संभाग आयुक्त को प्रतिवेदन निरीक्षण टीप भेज दी जाएगी। सदर बाजार चौराहे पर रहवासी अनिल पांचाल, शांतिलाल कटारिया, दिनेश पांचाल, लोकेश परमार ने बताया नगर की समस्या सड़क और पानी को लेकर लोगों में आक्रोश फैल रहा है। नगर परिषद में लोग शिकायत लेकर जाते है तो सुनवाई नहीं होती है। नगर की सड़कें खुदी पड़ी है और पेयजल के लिए पाइपलाइन के काम में भी गड़बड़ी है। रहवासियांे को नगर परिषद से सुविधा मिलने के बजाय परेशानी मिल रही है। संयुक्त संचालक रेवाल ने बताया हम स्वयं रूटीन में निरीक्षण कर कार्रवाई करते हैं। लापरवाही बरतने पर कार्रवाई होगी।

