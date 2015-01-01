पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सालभर में 6 से ज्यादा बार लग चुकी आग:मांडवी के जंगल में फिर लगी आग, 25 बीघा में नुकसान

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
नेतावली-मांडवी के बीच वन विभाग के जंगल में रविवार दोपहर फिर आग लग गई। इससे करीब 25 बीघा क्षेत्रफल में घास व छोटे पौधे जल गए। नगरपालिका की दमकल और ग्रामीणों की मदद से देरशाम आग पर काबू पाया गया। इसके पहले दीवाली पर भी यहां आग से काफी नुकसान हुआ था बल्कि सालभर में आगजनी का यह छठा मामला है। हर बार आग बुझाकर पंचनामा बना दिया जाता है कि स्पष्ट कारण कोई नहीं बताता। कभी बिजली तार में स्पार्क होने से आग लगती है तो कभी राह चलते या मवेशी चराने वाले लोग बीड़ी-सीगरेट पीने के बाद फेंक देते है। इसकी चिंगारी से आग भभक जाती है। कारण जो भी हो, ये मोटे तौर पर लापरवाही का ही नतीजा है ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि बार-बार आग लगने से पेड़-पौधों को काफी नुकसान हो रहा है। हर साल बारिश में वन विभाग हजारों की तादाद में प्लांटेंशन करता है और ये आग से जलकर नष्ट हो जाते हैं। इससे वापस जंगल वीरान ही नजर आने लगता है। वहां हरियाली पैर नहीं पसार पा रही है। लापरवाही इसलिए क्योंकि यदि जंगल में होकर गुजर रही बिजली लाइन के तार ढीले हैं तो इन्हें सही करवाया जाना चाहिए ताकि फाल्ट या स्पार्किंग नहीं हो। यदि कोई जानबूझकर ऐसा कर रहा है तो फिर उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होना चाहिए। दोनों ही सूरत में आगजनी के हादसों को रोककर पर्यावरण को रहे नुकसान को रोका जा सकता है। मामले में वन विभाग के डिप्टी रेंजर के.एस. देवड़ा को कई बार फोन लगाया लेकिन उन्होंने जवाब नहीं दिया। वन रक्षक दशरथ वसुनिया का कहना है कि वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ही जानकारी दे पाएंगे। हमें कुछ मालूम नहीं।

