दीपावली अवकाश:लहसुन मंडी आज व अरनियापीथा मंडी कल से खुलेगी, महाआरती के बाद किए जाएंगे मुहूर्त के सौदे

जावराएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली अवकाश के बाद 18 नवंबर बुधवार से नगर की खाचरौद नाका लहसुन-प्याज मंडी खुल जाएगी। यहां सुबह 8.30 बजे महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में आरती होगी। इसके बाद 9.30 बजे व्यापारियों का दीवाली मिलन समारोह होगा। काटजू मंडी व्यापारी संगठन अध्यक्ष अजीत चत्तर ने बताया कि सुबह 10.30 बजे मुहूर्त के सौदे होंगे। इसके बाद नियमित नीलामी शुरू हो जाएगी। बता दें कि मंडी में 11 नवंबर से ही सप्ताहभर का दीपावली अवकाश था। इधर, अरनियापीथा नई मंडी में खरीदी 19 नवंबर गुरुवार से शुरू होगी। व्यापारी प्रतिनिधि महेंद्र गोखरू ने बताया कि सुबह 10.30 बजे सगस बावजी की आरती होगी। इसके बाद सुबह 11 बजे सभी उपज की नीलामी शुरू की जाएगी। यहां भी पहले मुहूर्त के सौदे होंगे और फिर नियमित नीलामी चालू हो जाएगी। किसान उपज ला सकते हैं। लहसुन मंडी में तो करीब 350 ट्रॉली लहसुन आ भी चुकी है।

