कक्षाएं नियमित संचालित:अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षा मुमकिन नहीं, 9वीं से 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स देंगे रिविजन टेस्ट

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • दो महीने पहले सरकार ने स्कूलों को आंशिक रूप से खोलने की अनुमति दी थी लेकिन अभी तक कक्षाएं नियमित नहीं हो पा रहीं

दो महीने पहले सरकार ने 9वीं से 12वीं के स्कूलों को आंशिक रूप से खोलने की अनुमति दी थी लेकिन अभी तक कक्षाएं नियमित संचालित नहीं हो पा रही हैं। कोरोना के चलते स्कूलाें में परीक्षा मुमकिन नहीं। इस कारण अब हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्टूडेंट्स के 20 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले रिविजन टेस्ट कॉलेज में हुई ओपन बुक पद्धति पर होगी। ये टेस्ट 28 नवंबर तक चलेंगे। स्टूडेंट्स घर बैठकर प्रश्न-पत्र हल करने में किताबों की मदद ले सकेंगे। 17 नवंबर को कक्षावार प्रश्न-‌पत्र विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपलोड होंगे। अतिरिक्त विषयों के पेपर शिक्षक तैयार करंेगे। रिविजन टेस्ट को लेकर 19 नवंबर को अभिभावक व शिक्षकों की बैठक होगी। इसमें उन्हें टेस्ट संबंधी जानकारी दी जाएगी। सब्जेक्ट के प्रश्न-पत्र स्कूल द्वारा निर्धारित दिनांक को मुहैया कराएं जाएंगे। इन्हें घर से करके लाने व अगले दिन उत्तरपुस्तिका स्कूल में जमा कराने की जिम्मेदारी बच्चों की रहेगी। उसके बाद अगले दिन का प्रश्न-पत्र बच्चों को दिया जाएगा। टाइम टेबल के अनुसार पूरा शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। अगर स्कूल प्राचार्य स्कूल में ही टेस्ट करवाना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें पालकों से सहमति लेना जरूरी होगी। वहीं कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत मास्क, सैनिटाइजर, सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करवाना होगा। टेस्ट के रिकार्ड को अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा की तरह संभाल के रखा जाएगा, जिसके नंबर वार्षिक परीक्षा में शामिल किए जाएंगे। 30 नवंबर तक रिविजन टेस्ट की कॉपियों की जांच कर बच्चों को दिखाई जाएगी। साथ ही कॉपियों में प्रश्न-पत्र हल करने में की गई गलतियों को लेकर भी समझाया जाएगा। कॉपियों का मूल्यांकन कर रिजल्ट 5 दिसंबर तक विमर्श-पोर्टल पर अपलोड होगा।

पता चलेगा दो महीने में बच्चों ने कितनी पढ़ाई की
दो महीने स्कूल खुलने से पहले ही स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करवाई जा रही है। ये बात अलग है कि कई स्टूडेंट्स के पास मोबाइल फोन सहित अन्य संसाधन नहीं होने के कारण वे पढ़ाई से नहीं जुड़ पाए। लेकिन अब अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा के लिए स्टूडेंट्स कितने प्रिपेयर हैं, ये जानने के लिए अब तक पढ़ाए गए सिलेबस व प्रश्न-पत्रों पर आधारित प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। इससे ये पता चलेगा कि वार्षिक परीक्षा के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को कितनी प्रीपरेशन करना होगी और अब तक का फीडबैक क्या रहा है।
9वीं व 10वीं का ये रहेगा शेड्यूल
कक्षा 9वीं और 10वीं का टेस्ट सुबह 10 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए होगा। इसमें 20 नवंबर को गणित, 21 को विज्ञान, 23 को हिंदी, 24 को अंग्रेजी, 25 को सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 को नेशनल स्किल क्वालिफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फाॅर वोकेशनल एज्युकेशन, 27 नवंबर को संस्कृत व उर्दू का पेपर होगा।

11वीं व 12वीं का ये रहेगा शेड्यूल
कक्षा 11वीं व 12वीं का रिविजन टेस्ट दोपहर 12.30 से दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक के लिए होगा। इसमें 20 नवंबर को भूगोल, रसायनशास्त्र, क्रॉप प्रोडक्शन एंड हार्टिकल्चर स्टिल लाइफ एंड डिजाइन, लेखाकर्म, तृतीय प्रश्न-पत्र व्होकेशनल, 21 को हिंदी, 12वीं के लिए विशिष्ट हिंदी व विशिष्ट अंग्रेजी, 23 को समाजशास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, कृषि, होम साइंस, इंवायरमेंटल एज्युकेशन एंड रूरल मैनेजमेंट, हायर मैथेमेटिक्स, 24 को जीवविज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्न-पत्र व्होकेशनल कोर्स, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, इंफारमेटिक्स प्रैक्टिस, 25 को राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंडरी मिल्क ट्रेड पोल्ट्रीफाॅर्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास, द्वितीय प्रश्न-पत्र वोकेशनल कोर्स, प्रायोगिक परीक्ष, 26 को संस्कृत, 27 को इतिहास, भौतिक शास्त्र, व्यवसाय अध्ययन, कृषि उपयोगी विज्ञान एवं गणित के मूल तत्व, ड्राइंग एंड पेंटिंग, गृहप्रबंध पोषण एवं वस्त्र विज्ञान, 28 नवंबर को 11वीं का अंग्रेजी, 12वीं का सामान्य अंग्रेजी, हिंदी, संस्कृत, उर्दू का पेपर होगा।

