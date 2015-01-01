पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  Jaora
  If Going To The Temple Or Dharamshala, You Can Use The Drum, The Band Will Be Able To Stand And Play In One Place

डीजे की अनुमति नहीं:मंदिर या धर्मशाला जा रहे हैं तो ढोल का उपयोग कर सकते हैं, बैंड एक जगह खड़े रहकर बजा सकेंगे

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शादियों पर भारी बंधन } बैंडबाजे वाले बोले- कम लोगों में कोविड नियमों से बजा लेंगे लेकिन हमें बेरोजगार न करें

अक्सर विवाह समारोह में दूल्हे के आते ही बैंडबाजे सुनाई देते हैं कि बहारों फूल बरसाओ मेरा मेहबूब आया है। प्रशासन की कोविड गाइडलाइन ने बैंड बजाने पर कई पाबंदियां लगा दी। विवाह स्थल या माताजी पूजन स्थल पर खड़े होकर बैंड बजाने की अनुमति है लेकिन माताजी पूजन, तोरण या प्रोसेशन (चलसमारोह) में चलते हुए बैंड बजाने पर पाबंदी है। ऐसे में आयोजक बैंड की बुकिंग निरस्त कर रहे हैं क्योकि उनका कहना है प्रोसेशन के लिए तो बुकिंग की थी। खड़े होकर बाजे बजाने से क्या मतलब। अब दूल्हे के द्वार पर आने पर बहारों को बिना बैंडबाजे के ही फूल बरसाने होंगे, क्योंकि ऑर्डर निरस्त हो जाएंगे तो बैंडबाजा बजने का इंतजार करना बेकार है।

बैंडबाजा संचालकों के मुताबिक प्रशासन का यह निर्णय समझ से परे हैं कि यदि माताजी पूजन या तोरण के लिए परिवार के चंद लोग चलते हुए मंदिर या धर्मशाला तक जा रहे हैं तो ढोल बजा सकते हैं लेकिन बैंड नहीं। यानी कोरोना ढोल से नहीं सिर्फ बैंड से होगा। प्रशासन की ऐसी नीति और आयोजकों की बुकिंग निरस्ती से नगर के करीब 300 परिवार बेरोजगारी की कगार पर है। इनके पास दूसरा कोई रोजगार भी नहीं, जिससे कि परिवार का पालन-पौषण कर सकें। दमामी समाज अध्यक्ष प्रदीप दमामी, अन्य बैंडबाजा संचालक सतीश दमामी, जगदीश दमामी, लियाकत भाई ने बताया पूरे साल में सिर्फ शादियों का सीजन ही होता है कि हमारे साथ बाजे बजाने वाले कई परिवार के सदस्य रोजगार पाते है। पूरे लॉकडाउन में आठ महीने घर बैठे थे।

अनलॉक के बाद इस उम्मीद में बैंड बाजा व इनकी गाड़ियों का मेंटनेंस करवाया कि सीजन शुरू हो जाएगी तो कुछ पैसा कमा लेंगे। जैसे ही शादियां शुरू हुई प्रशासन ने ऐसी पेचीदगियों वाली गाइडलाइन निकाल दी कि लड्डू सामने पड़े लेकिन खा नहीं सकते। प्रदीप दमामी का कहना है हमारे ही 10 दिनों में 15 ऑर्डर है और प्रशासन की सख्ती के कारण ज्यादातर ने बुकिंग निरस्त करके एडवांस वापस मांग लिया। पहले ही बेरोजगार थे और जो एडवांस आया उससे गाड़ियों का मेंटनेंस एवं कर्मचारियों के कपड़े आदि बनवा लिए। अब एडवांस वापस कैसे करें। आयोजकों को भी चाहिए कि भले ही प्रोसेशन ना निकले लेकिन ऑर्डर तो निरस्त ना करें। हम कोविड प्रोटोकॉल पालन करेंगे प्रशासन भी हमारी मजबूरी समझें और सीमित लोगों की मौजूदगी वाले चलसमारोह में बैंडबाजे बजाने की अनुमति दें।

ये हैं गाइडलाइन, इरमजेंसी में रात 10 बजे बाद आवागमन की भी छूट दी

सिटी थाना प्रभारी वीडी जोशी ने बैंडबाजा वालों की बैठक ली। कहा गाइडलाइन है कि चलसमारोह में बैंडबाजे नहीं बचेंगे, चाहे वह माताजी पूजन हो या ताेरण प्रोसेशन। इसलिए सिर्फ विवाह स्थल, घर या माताजी पूजन स्थल पर खड़े होकर बैंडबाजे बजा सकेंगे। इसमें दिक्कत नहीं है। सीएसपी राणावत ने कहा आयोजन स्थल पर बैंड बजाकर विवाह उत्सव को सेलिब्रेट करे, कोई नहीं रोकेगा लेकिन जो नियम है उनका पालन करना होगा। रात 10 बाद कर्फ्यू है लेकिन इमरजेंसी में आवागमन की छुट है। यदि कोई 10 बजे बैंड बजाकर या फोटोग्राफी करके लौट रहा है तो संबंधित शादी की पत्रिका या परिचय-पत्र बताकर घर जा सकता है लेकिन कोई अनावश्यक घूमता मिला तो कार्रवाई होगी। विवाह आयोजक भी गंभीरता समझे।

ताकीद किया, 10 बजे पूर्णत: बंद कर दें आयोजन- सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने मैरिज गार्डन, रिसोर्ट व धर्मशाला मालिकों की बैठक ली। कहा शादी आयोजकों से कोविड गाइडलाइन पालन का घोषणा-पत्र भरवाएं। डीजे की अनुमति नहीं है। बैंड एक जगह खड़े होकर ही बजेंगे। मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग पालन करवाएं। कमरों को बार-बार सैनिटराइज्ड करवाएं। कैंपस में 100 या अनुमति अनुसार 200 लोगों से ज्यादा की भीड़ ना होने दें।

प्रोसेशन निकालने पर पंचनामा बनाया - आजाद चौक क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को तीन बैंड बज रहे थे। दो ने माताजी पूजन के दौरान शुरुआत की ही कि पुलिस ने उन्हें वापस भेज दिया। जबकि एक बैंड प्रोसेशन में बज रहा था। थाना प्रभारी वी. डी. जोशी ने बताया कि बैंड संचालक कालू मेव निवासी नीमचौक के खिलाफ पंचनामा बनाया है। यदि धारा 144 का उल्लंघन पाया जाता है तो एसडीएम आदेश पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

महामारी है, थोड़ी परेशानी होगी लेकिन लोग नियम पालन करें, छुट नहीं- एसडीएम- कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन करना ही होगा। जो गाइडलाइन सरकार ने दी, उसका पालन हम सख्ती से करवाएंगे। थोड़ी परेशानी तो होगी लेकिन लोग भी परिस्थिति समझे और मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ही आयोजनों संबंधी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करें।- -राजेश शुक्ला, प्रभारी एसडीएम जावरा-

