समस्या:राजनीतिक खींचतान में 15 साल से नहीं हुआ डामरीकरण, रहवासी गड्‌ढों व धूल से परेशान

जावरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वार्ड के रहवासियों ने नप सीएमओ अशोक शर्मा को ज्ञापन दिया

राजनीतिक खींचतान के कारण 15 साल से गांधी चौक से हवलदार चौक की हालत नहीं सुधरी है। सड़क डामर की है लेकिन अब पूरी तरह उखड़ गई है। सालों से डामरीकरण की मांग हो रही है लेकिन वह पूरी नहीं हुई। पैदल चलना मुश्किल है। अब रहवासी धूल की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। उनके स्वास्थ्य पर इसका प्रतिकूल असर हो रहा है। वार्ड 11 के महेंद्रप्रताप मार्ग स्थित गांधी चौक से हवलदार चौक तक पूर्ण रूप से जर्जर हो चुकी सड़क का निर्माण शीघ्र करने की मांग को लेकर वार्ड के रहवासियों ने गुरुवार को नगरपरिषद सीएमओ अशोक शर्मा को ज्ञापन दिया। भूतपूर्व पार्षद अरुण सकलेचा ने बताया कि कई सालों से राजनीतिक भेदभाव के कारण वार्ड में डामरीकरण नहीं किया। अब स्थिति ज्यादा बदतर हो गई है। अगर सुधार नहीं किया तो धरना-प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। वार्ड के राजेश मांदलिया ने बताया कि सड़क खराब होने से धूल के गुबार उड़ते हैं। व्यापार-व्यवसाय करना मुश्किल है। हम चार साल से मुंह पर मास्क लगाकर व्यापार-व्यवसाय कर रहे हैं। प्रतिनिधिमंडल के बंशीलाल सेठिया, अरुण सकलेचा, अरुण दुबे, शिवलाल पांचाल, राधेश्याम सोनी, गौरीशंकर राठौड़, गोपाल मुखिया, लालसिंह सोलंकी, रवींद्र सेठिया, योगेश मुखिया, कैलाश सेठिया, सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सुरेश दरकुनिया, रोहित सोनी ने सीएमओ शर्मा से डामरीकरण की मांग की।

