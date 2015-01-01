पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुष्मान कार्ड:किडनी, कैंसर से लेकर पैर के ऑपरेशन फ्री, कार्ड नहीं होता तो कर्ज लेते, परिवारों के बचे 2.50 लाख रु.

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • योजना के तहत जिले में बन चुके 3 लाख 20 हजार कार्ड, 5 लाख रुपए तक का इलाज मुफ्त, गरीबों के लिए साबित हो रहा है वरदान

कोरोना के साथ ही अन्य बीमारियां पैर पसार रही हैं और इलाज आदि में लाखों का खर्च होने से गरीब परिवारों की कमर टूट रही है। ऐसे में आयुष्मान कार्ड उन्हें संबल प्रदान कर रहा है। आयुष्मान कार्ड 5 लाख रुपए तक का मुफ्त इलाज कराने का एटीएम कार्ड की तरह है। इसके माध्यम से व्यक्ति कैंसर, ऑपरेशन, किडनी सहित 1400 से अधिक बीमारियों का इलाज शासन से अनुबंधित सरकारी/प्राइवेट अस्पताल में करा सकता है। जो अगले साल फिर रिन्युअल हो जाता है। यह सुविधा जिले में अभी सिर्फ 3.30 लाख लोगों के पास है क्योंकि बाकियों के आयुष्मान कार्ड अभी बने नहीं हैं। इसी बीच हाल ही में आयुष्मान कार्ड बनवाने वाले तीन परिवारों ने योजना का लाभ लेकर 40 हजार से लेकर डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक का इलाज करवाया। इन परिवारों के अनुसार तो अगर आयुष्मान नहीं होता तो कर्ज लेना पड़ता या फिर अन्य व्यवस्था जुटाना पड़ती। आयुष्मान होने से इलाज भी हो गया और संबल भी मिल गया। गांव मावता के लक्ष्मीनारायण मंडोरा (55) कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। 3 महीने पहले उनके दांतों के मसूड़ों में गठान हो गई थी, जिसने कैंसर का रूप ले लिया। परिवार खेती-मजदूरी कर गुजर-बसर करता है। जांच में डॉक्टर ने ऑपरेशन की सलाह दी। आयुष्मान कार्ड की मदद से इलाज करवाया। सीएससी संचालक सिकंदर मंसूरी ने बताया कि सालभर पहले आयुष्मान कार्ड बनवाया था। मंडोरा ने कैंसर हाॅस्पिटल एंड रिसर्च सेंटर वडोदरा में ऑपरेशन करवाया। इसमें 1.60 लाख का खर्च हुआ जो आयुष्मान के तहत परिवार के बचे। अभी चार दिन की छुट्‌टी पर गांव लौटे हैं। गांव मावता के करीब 25 से 30 लोग आयुष्मान योजना का लाभ ले चुके हैं। पहले लोग आयुष्मान कार्ड बनवाने को लेकर जागरूक नहीं थे लेकिन अब हर वर्ग कार्ड बनवाने के लिए पहुंच रहा है।

केवल 3 दिन में आयुष्मान बना कार्ड और चौथे दिन ऑपरेशन कराया
गांव नायन की दिव्यांशी सिसौदिया(14) साइकिल से गिर गई थी जिससे पैर में गठान हो गई। इस कारण पैर सूज गया। पिता ने इलाज कराने की कोशिश की लेकिन आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। ऑपरेशन के लिए रुपए की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से 5 दिन पहले आयुष्मान कार्ड बनवाया। सीएससी संचालक विकास चौहान ने बताया 3 दिन में दिव्यांशी का कार्ड बन गया। चौथे दिन रतलाम के आरोग्यम अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन करवाया। कार्ड नहीं होता तो 50 हजार रुपए का खर्च आता, ऐसे में परिवार को आर्थिक मदद मिली है।

महिला का इंदौर में हुआ किडनी इंफेक्शन का इलाज
गांव ऊणी की डालीबाई पति सत्यनारायण साहू की किडनी इंफेक्टेड हो गई थी। उपचार के लिए डॉक्टरों ने इंदौर का सुझाव दिया था। आयुष्मान कार्ड बना होने से 40 हजार रुपए का फ्री इलाज एमवाय अस्पताल इंदौर में हो गया। सीएससी संचालक बबलूदास बैरागी ने बताया आयुष्मान कार्ड का संबल लोगों को मिल रहा है।

इधर, डाटा नहीं मिल रहा, तो कार्ड नहीं बन रहे
आयुष्मान कार्ड उन लोगों के बन रहे हैं जिनका नाम 2011 की जनगणना सूची में शामिल हो जो संबल कार्डधारी और खाद्यान्न पर्ची धारक हो, आयुष्मान सर्वे में अपनी जानकारी दी हो। उन सभी के नाम समग्र आईडी डालते ही शो हो रहे हैं लेकिन कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिनके नाम रिकाॅर्ड में नॉट फाउंड बता रहे हँ। कई परिवार ऐसे भी हैं जिनके बड़े सदस्यों के आयुष्मान बने हैं लेकिन बच्चों के नहीं बन रहे।

7 लाख आयुष्मान अभी बनना बाकी हैं
सीएससी के जिला प्रबंधक सुनील पोरवाल ने बताया कि आयुष्मान सभी योजनाओं में बेहतर है। क्योंकि इसमें ज्यादातर बीमारियों का मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट शामिल है। अभी सीएससी सेंटरों के मार्फत बनाए जा रहे हैं। जिले में 3.30 लाख लोगों के आयुष्मान कार्ड बन चुके हैं, बाकी को अभी आयुष्मान से जोड़ा जाना बाकी है।

