निर्णय:मावि की तरह प्रावि के बच्चे भी तैयार करेंगे प्रोजेक्ट,अब समझाने के भी मिलेंगे नंबर

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • पहली से आठवीं की परीक्षा नहीं प्रोजेक्ट वर्क होंगे, अब इस पर जोर

कोरोना के चलते सरकार ने प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को जनरल प्रमोशन देने के बजाय उनसे प्रोजेक्ट वर्क कराने और उनकी दक्षता के आधार पर उन्हें देकर अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट करने का निर्णय लिया है। अब पहली से पांचवीं के बच्चों को भी प्रोजेक्ट दिए जाएंगे। ऐसा पहली बार होगा।

इसके लिए उनकी वर्क बुक भी तैयार करवाई जा रही है। पास होने के लिए बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट घर से तैयार करके लाना होगा और स्कूलों में जमा कराना होगा या शिक्षक उसे कलेक्ट करेंगे। ब्लॉक में देखें तो 220 प्राइमरी व 97 मिडिल स्कूल हंै। इनमें 17 हजार से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स अध्ययनरत हैं।

हालांकि अभी पहली से आठवीं के बच्चों को दिए जाने वाले प्रोजेक्ट वर्क को लेकर ही उनका मूल्यांकन होगा और उनकी दक्षता का पता चलेगा ताकि अगर कुछ कमियां हैं तो उसे पूरी की जा सकें। यूं तो प्राइमरी कक्षाओं में बच्चों की दक्षता जानने के लिए बेसलाइन व एंड लाइन टेस्ट, प्रतिभा पर्व होते हैं।

डिजिलेप की वीडियो व मोहल्ला क्लास में करवा रहे तैयारी
जनशिक्षक मो. यूनुस जिंदरान ने बताया ब्लॉक में डिजिलेप की वीडियो व मोहल्ला डिजिलेप के माध्यम से गांवों में बच्चों का समूह बनाकर उन्हें अध्ययन करवाया जा रहा है। शिक्षक ऑनलाइन वीडियो को समझने के बाद उसी पर आधारित प्रश्न बच्चों को देता है और उनसे पूछता है। वर्कशीट तैयार करवाई जा रही ताकि बच्चे की दक्षता पता चले। पढ़ने, लिखने से लेकर फीडबैक भी शिक्षकों द्वारा लिया जा रहा है।

प्रोजेक्ट व दक्षता से होगा मूल्यांकन
बीआरसीसी विवेक नागर ने बताया कि प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट वर्क के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसे लेकर शिक्षक बच्चों की तैयारी करवा रहे हैं। प्रोजेक्ट में मूल्यांकन का रेशो क्या रहेगा, ये अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। उनकी वर्क बुक के आधार पर उनकी दक्षता का पता चलेगा और मार्किंग होगी और अगली कक्षा में पहुंचेंगे।

