जनपद पंचायत:बैठक में नहीं आते हैं लोनिवि एसडीओ, निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य प्रशासन समिति की बैठक में की समीक्षा

विभागीय कार्यों की समीक्षा के लिए बुधवार को जनपद पंचायत में सामान्य प्रशासकीय समिति की बैठक हुई। इसकी शुरुआत लोक निर्माण विभाग से हुई। लोनिवि एसडीओ के नहीं आने पर सदन ने नाराजगी जताई। यह कहते हुए निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित किया कि जनपद पंचायत की बैठक में लोनिवि एसडीओ नहीं आते हैं और विभाग के उपयंत्री को भेज देते हैं। वे विभागीय निर्माण कार्यों की प्रगति व कमियों को लेकर संतुष्टिपूर्ण जवाब नहीं दे पाते हैं। इससे जनप्रतिनिधियों में नाराजगी है। निंदा प्रस्ताव की प्रति कलेक्टर व विभाग प्रमुख को भेजी जाकर एसडीओ के खिलाफ वैधानिक कार्रवाई किए जाने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। इधर, लोनिवि एसडीओ नितेश सुलिया ने बताया कि आज विभागीय अधिकारियों की विजिट होने के कारण बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो सका। आगामी बैठक में सारी जानकारी स्पष्ट कर देंगे। दोपहर 12.30 बजे जनपद प्रधान रामविलास धाकड़, सीईओ आरबीएस दंड़ोतिया की उपस्थिति में सामान्य प्रशासकीय समिति की बैठक में शुरू हुई। इसमें शिक्षा विभाग के बीईओ से लेकर बीआरसी नदारद रहे। उनकी जगह बैठक में आए कर्मचारी शीतलकुमार तांतेड़ विभागीय जानकारी नहीं दे पाई, ऐसे में सदन ने नाराजगी जाहिर की। कार्रवाई के लिए इसकी प्रति भी कलेक्टर व डीईओ को भेजी गई। इसके बाद अन्य विभागों की समीक्षा में उद्यानिकी विभाग अधिकारी ने बताया कि योजना वॉक इन टनल योजना के तहत 2 का लक्ष्य मिला है। अभी 1 आवेदन पंजीबद्ध हुआ, जिसकी लागत 3 लाख है और 1.50 लाख अनुदान है। बाकी योजना में कोई लक्ष्य प्राप्त नहीं हुआ। लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग अधिकारी ने नल-जल योजना, सिंगल फेज पावर पंप, जलमिशन के तहत स्वीकृत रेट्रोफिटिंग नल-जल योजना की प्रगति के बारे में सदन को जानकारी दी। प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत तृतीय कैंडिडेट सूची 13 कार्यों की भिजवाई गई। सर्वानुमति से सूची अनुसार 13 मार्गों का अनुमोदन किया गया।

