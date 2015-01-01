पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आचार्यश्री प्रमुखसागरजी:दीक्षा लेकर एलक से बने मुनिश्री परमात्मसागर

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रमुखसागरजी की निश्रा में हुआ समारोह, मुनिश्री को भेंट किया साउथ अफ्रीका से मंगवाया नारियल का कमंडल

आचार्यश्री प्रमुखसागरजी की निश्रा में मनाएं जा रहे अष्टान्हिका पंच महोत्सव के तीसरे दिन जैनेश्वरी दीक्षा समारोह हुआ। इससे पहले परमात्मसागरजी की गोदभराई की रस्म की गई। बुधवार को सोमवारिया स्थित श्री दिगंबर जैन मांगलिक भवन में वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ एलक परमात्मसागरजी का केश लोचन हुआ। दोपहर 1.35 बजे परमात्मसागरजी ने वस्त्र त्यागकर आचार्यश्री प्रमुखसागरजी से मुनिश्री दीक्षाग्रहण की। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा आज मेरे जीवन की इच्छा पूरी हुई। मुझे दीक्षा देकर आपने जो उपकार किया उसके लिए मैं आपका जीवनभर ऋणी रहुंगा। जिस प्रकार गुरू का फर्ज होता है कि शिष्य को आगे बढ़ाए वो आपने किया। दीक्षा क्रिया की पुष्पयोग समिति अध्यक्ष महावीर मादावत, सांसारिक परिजन नीरजकुमार, धीरजकुमार जैन(हैदराबाद), माता-पिता साधना-विजय ओरा व संघ ने अनुमोदना की। पुष्पयोग समिति के प्रवक्ता रितेश जैन ने बताया दीक्षा ग्रहण से पूर्व आचार्यश्री ने एलक परमात्मसागरजी ने पूछा कि क्या जीवनभर खड़े होकर भोजन कर लेंगे, पैदल चलना पड़ेगा, मुनि जीवन के सारे संयम का पालन करना होगा और जीवन में कठिनाइयां आएगी सब सहन करना होगी। इस पर परमात्मसागर ने कहा मेरे साथ आप जैसे गुरू है तो कठिनाइयां नहीं आएगी। अगर आई भी तो सहन करूंगा। इसके बाद सभी से मिच्छमि दुक्कड़म कहकर क्षमायाचना की। आचार्यश्री ने कहा संसार की सभी इच्छाओं को खत्म करने वाली दीक्षा को सन्यास दीक्षा कहते है। हम संसार में आए थे नंगे जाएंगे नंगे, तो फिर क्यों हो बीच में दंगे। आज का दिन महापुरुषों की सेवा के दिन के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। जावरा का यह इतिहास स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। -बाेली लगी, इन लाभार्थियों ने लिया लाभ- श्वेताम्बर जैन समाज के संत पुष्पेंद्रविजयजी व साध्वीजी ने संबोधित किया। मुनिश्री परमार्थसागरजी को पीछी की बोली का लाभ हैदराबाद निवासी नीरजकुमार, धीरजकुमार जैन ने लिया। कमंडल की बोली का लाभ साधना-विजय ओरा परिवार, शास्त्र भेंट का लाभ विनोदीलाल, जितेंद्रकुमार दोशी ने लिया। आचार्यश्री ने बताया नगर के इतिहास में पहली बार मुनिश्री को भेंट करने के लिए साउथ अफ्रीका से नारियल का कमंडल मंगवाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें