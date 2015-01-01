पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार पलटकर खाई में जा गिरी:नपा सीएमओ की कार पलटी, कमर और पसलियों में चोट

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका सीएमओ डॉ. के.एस. सगर की कार पलटकर खाई में जा गिरी। इससे वे और ड्राइवर घायल हो गए। उन्हें कमर व अन्य पसलियों में चोट है। जानकारी के अनुसार सीएमओ सगर शादी समारोह में ग्वालियर गए थे। दो दिन पहले वहां से झालावाड़-गरोठ होते हुए लौट रहे थे। गरोठ व झालावाड़ रूट पर ही ड्राइवर को झपकी लगी और कार का संतुलन बिगड़ गया। इससे कार पलटी खाते हुए रोड किनारे खाई में जा गिरी। सीएमओ के चेहरे, हाथ, कमर के साथ ही पसलियों में चोट है। हालांकि प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद वे ड्यूटी पर लौट आए हैं। ड्राइवर को भी मामूली चोट आई है।

