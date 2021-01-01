पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:खाचरौद नाका मंडी में बनाया नया प्लेटफॉर्म, पुराने आढ़तिया संघ को देंगे

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिफ्टिंग को लेकर एसडीएम की मौजूदगी में आढ़तिया संघ की बैठक हुई

नगर की खाचरौद नाका फल-सब्जी मंडी परिसर में नया प्लेटफॉर्म बना। इस पर शिफ्टिंग को लेकर नए और पुराने फल-सब्जी मंडी व्यापारी आढ़तिया संघ के बीच विवाद चल रहा था। दुकान आवंटन को लेकर एसडीएम राहुल धोटे की मौजूदगी में सोमवार शाम दोनों आढ़तिया संघ की बैठक हुई। मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल ने बताया कि 1 फरवरी से नए प्लेटफॉर्म पर शिफ्टिंग होगी। तय हुआ कि जो पुराना व्यापारी संघ है उनके सदस्यों को नए प्लेटफॉर्म पर शिफ्ट किया जाएगा।

जो नया व्यापारी संघ है उनके सदस्यों को मौजूदा पुराने दोनों प्लेटफा‌ॅर्म पर जगह दी जाएगी। भविष्य में एल-शेप में नया प्लेटफॉर्म बनेगा, जिस पर इन नए संघ के बाकी सदस्यों को दुकानें आवंटित की जाएंगी। बैठक में व्यापारी संघ के घनश्याम सोलंकी, रमेश धाकड़, समरथ धाकड़, कालू रावल, शिवनारायण धाकड़, दिनेश सैनी, मांगीलाल सोनगरा, नौशाद, जमील खान एवं प्रभुलाल मौजूद थे।

इधर तुलावटी ने 28 को 21 बोरी ही बताया, जनपद अध्यक्ष धाकड़ ने पहुंचकर दिलवाए पूरे रुपए

अरनियापीथा नई मंडी में सोयाबीन लेकर पहुंचे आशाराम चंद्रवंशी निवासी खीमाखेड़ी ने नीलामी के बाद तौल करवाया। हम्मालों ने 28 बोरी भरी, जिसे तौलने के बाद तुलावटी ने गलती से व्यापारी को 21 बोरी की ही जानकारी दी। जब किसान ने कहा कि बोरी ज्यादा थी तो वे माने नहीं और बात आई-गई कर दी। आखिर में किसान ने जनपद अध्यक्ष रामविलास धाकड़ को बुलाया।

उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर तमाम बोरियाें की गिनती करवाईं। इसमें सात बोरी ज्यादा निकली तो फिर तुलावटी ने गलती स्वीकार की। मंडी सचिव राजेश गोयल ने बताया कि मंडी प्रांगण प्रभारी सुरेश शर्मा ने मौके पर पहुंचकर किसान को संबंधित फर्म से पूरी 28 बोरी का भुगतान करवाया। इसके बाद विवाद हल हो गया।

