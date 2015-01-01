पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिशु सुरक्षा दिवस:5 साल में नवजात शिशु मृत्यु दर घटी, 184 से घटकर 52 पर आया आंकड़ा

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • माता का सेहतमंद होना जरूरी, घटेगी मौतों की संख्या

5 साल पहले ज्यादातर बच्चे पैदा होने के महीनेभर के भीतर ही दम तोड़ देते थे। कई परिवारों की खुशियां गम में तब्दील हो जाती थीं। अब समय के साथ आंकड़ों में गिरावट आई है। स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं बेहतर हुई हैं, इसी का परिणाम है कि 28 दिन तक के नवजात शिशुओं का डेथ रेट घटकर 36 प्रतिशत रह गया है। ज्यादातर नवजात की मौत का कारण माता का इम्युनिटी सिस्टम कमजोर होना है। चूंकि जन्म के बाद कम से कम 6 महीने तक शिशु मां के दूध पर निर्भर रहता है। ऐसे में मां के कमजोर होने पर शिशु को आवश्यक पोषक तत्व मिलने चाहिए, वे नहीं मिलते और उनकी मौत हो जाती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की एचएमआईएस (हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफर्मेशन सिस्टम) रिपोर्ट के अनुसार वर्ष 2015 में 5 साल तक के 184 बच्चों की मौत हुई। इनमें 28 दिन तक के 142 नवजात शिशु शामिल हैं। वर्ष 2019 की रिपोर्ट अनुसार आंकड़ा 52 पर आ गया है। इसे और कम करने के प्रयास विभाग द्वारा किए जा रहे हैं। इन्हीं आकड़ों को कम करने के लिए शिशु सुरक्षा दिवस मनाया जाता है। पहले बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की कमी, जागरूकता की कमी के कारण ज्यादातर शिशुओं की मौत हो जाती थी। अब विभाग की सुविधाएं बेहतर हुई हैं। ट्रेंड स्टाफ और अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं की बदौलत आगे चलकर ये दरें और घटेंगी। 5 साल से कम आयु के बच्चों की मौत का एक कारण शिशु का जन्म के समय कम वजन और समय पूर्व प्रसव होना है। इसे रोकने के लिए माता का स्वस्थ होना जरूरी है।

मां जो पोषण आहार लेगी, वहीं पोषक तत्व शिशु की इम्युनिटी बढ़ाएंगे, इससे मृत्यु दर में आएगी कमी
डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया कि ज्यादातर बच्चों की मौत इम्युनिटी कमजोर होने व संक्रमण के कारण हो जाती है। इससे बचने के उपाय हैं कि गर्भावस्था के दौरान माता संतुलित पोषण आहार ले। अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे और नियमित चेकअप कराती रहे। प्रसव उपरांत खुद को और शिशु को संक्रमण से बचाए। 6 महीने तक माता आयरन, कैल्शियम, प्रोटीनयुक्त पदार्थों का सेवन करे ताकि शिशु को पिलाये जाने वाले दूध के साथ इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने में कारगर पोषक तत्व भी उसे मिले।

