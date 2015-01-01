पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Jaora
  • Not A Single Train Out Of 18, The Trouble Of Going Home, Will Not Be Able To Celebrate The Festival With Loved Ones

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव:नहीं चली 18 में से एक भी ट्रेन, घर जाने की मुसीबत, अपनों के साथ नहीं मना सकेंगे पर्व

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 6 महीने से स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा त्योहार पर भी दूर नहीं हुअा, पटरी पर दौड़ रही सिर्फ मालगाड़ी
  • 22 मार्च से पैसेंजर ट्रेनों और मेल व एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों की आवाजाही रोकी है

कोरोना ने ट्रेन सेवाओं का संचालन बिगाड़ रखा है। 23 मार्च से स्टेशन से ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद है। दीपावली त्योहार को देखते हुए लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि रेलवे कुछ राहत देगा और जावरा रूट पर ट्रेनें दौड़ेंगी लेकिन एक भी ट्रेन नहीं चली। सरकार ने दूसरे रूट पर ट्रेनें चला रखी हैं। ऐसे में स्टेशन पर आगे भी सन्नाटा पसरा रहेगा। त्योहार में ट्रेनें नहीं चलने से लोगों के घर जाने की मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई। इधर बसें हैं तो लोगों को सफर लंबा लगा। ऐसे में कई लोगों ने इस दीपावली अपने घर जाने का प्रोग्राम निरस्त कर दिया। सरकार ने 22 मार्च से पैसेंजर ट्रेनों और मेल व एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों की आवाजाही रोक दी थी। अभी भी सिर्फ मालगाड़ी रेलवे ट्रैक पर दौड़ रही है। स्टेशन पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। एक तरफ सरकार ने सारी चीजें अनलॉक कर दीं लेकिन कई रूटों पर ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद है। एक भी ट्रेन रतलाम-मंदसौर रूट की नहीं होने से यात्रियों में निराशा हाथ लग रही है। सामान्य दिनों में जावरा रेलवे स्टेशन से अप व डाउन लाइन की मिलाकर 18 ट्रेनें चलती थीं। इसमें हजारों यात्री सफर करते थे और दीपावली पर यात्रियों की संख्या में भी इजाफा हो रहा है। लेकिन ट्रेनें बंद होने से लोगों ने फिजूल बाहर जाने का प्रोग्राम कैंसिल कर दिया है। इतना ही नहीं आवश्यक कामों के लिए भी निजी वाहनों पर खर्च करना पड़ रहा है। जावरा से होते हुए लंबा रूट जयपुर का है। जयपुर छोड़ मंदसौर तक भी ट्रेन नहीं चल रही है। अभी जितनी ट्रेनें चल रही हैं वो रतलाम से दूसरे रूट पर चल रही हैं। जावरा स्टेशन पर सिर्फ बुकिंग से लेकर इंक्वायरी हो रही है।

ट्रेनें नहीं चलने से टिकट काउंटर पर इस तरह सन्नाटा पसरा है

लंबी दूरी के लिए आज भी ज्यादातर लोग बसों के मुकाबले ट्रेनों का सफर सुरक्षित मानते हैं। यही कारण है कि लंबी दूरी के लिए जाने वाली ट्रेनों के रिजर्वेशन वेटिंग में रहते हैं। अभी ट्रेनें नहीं होने से लोगों को पास विकल्प नहीं है। मंदसौर निवासी गोकुल पटेल ने बताया कि पहले ही काम के चक्कर में घर नहीं जा पा रहा था। जब ट्रेनें शुरू हुईं तो लगा अब ट्रेनों से चला जाऊंगा। लेकिन त्योहार में भी जावरा रेलवे स्टेशन से एक भी ट्रेन नहीं चली। ऐसे में अप-डाउन नहीं कर पाने के कारण यहीं पर स्टे किया। अब दीपावली पर सोचा कि घर जाकर आ जाऊं लेकिन ट्रेनें नहीं चलने से परेशानी हो रही है। आखिर में ये दीपावली यहीं माना पड़ रही है।

बसों में भी यात्रियों की संख्या कम : यूं तो सामान्य दिनाें में स्टैंड से जाने वाली बसों में सैकड़ों यात्री सफर करते हैं। आलम ये है कि कुछ बसें छोड़ दें तो बाकी बसों में यात्रियों की संख्या कम बनी हुई है। कोरोना के चक्कर में अब भी लोग बसों से आवागमन में कतरा रहे हैं। लंबे रूट की बसें भी अभी ज्यादा नहीं चली हैं। बसों का सफर महंगा और सुरक्षित नहीं लगने के कारण भी लोगों को दिक्कत आ रही है। ट्रेनें नहीं चलने से लोग अपनी सुविधा अनुसार सफर नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें