ऑइल के डिब्बे चोरी:ट्रक से चोरी डेढ़ लाख का ऑइल महाराष्ट्र से जब्त, एक गिरफ्तार

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
भीमाखेड़ी फाटक चौराहे पर खड़े ट्रक से डेढ़ महीने पहले ऑइल के डिब्बे चोरी हो गए थे। इनमें से 236 डिब्बे ऑइल पुलिस ने महाराष्ट्र से जब्त किया और एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आईए थाना प्रभारी जनकसिंह रावत ने बताया कि 21 सितंबर को ट्रक मालिक कन्हैयालाल माली निवासी मामटखेड़ा मंदसौर से ऑइल लेकर इंदौर जा रहा था। रात में उसने भीमाखेड़ी फाटक चौराहे के पास ट्रक साइड में खड़ा किया और परिवार से मिलने मामटखेड़ा घर चला गया। सुबह वापस आकर देखा तो ट्रक में से ऑइल के डिब्बे गायब थे। उसने आईए थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की। इस बीच मुखबिर से मालूम हुआ कि चोरी गया ऑइल महाराष्ट्र में नंदुरबार अकलकुआं थाना क्षेत्र के मकरानी फली निवासी जावेद पिता निसार अली (44) के पास है। पुलिस टीम गठित कर वहां भेजी और मौके से 236 नग ऑइल डिब्बे जब्त किए। इनमें 2 से लेकर 20 लीटर तक के डिब्बे हैं। इनकी कीमत करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पूछताछ में जावेद ने सिर्फ इतना बताया कि डिब्बे मुझे किसी और ने बेचने व छिपाने के लिए दिए थे। मैंने चोरी नहीं किए। उसने नंदुरबार के ही एक अन्य व्यक्ति का नाम बताया, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है। ऐसा बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपियों ने वारदात वाली रात फरियादी के ट्रक से ये ऑइल अपने ट्रक में लोड कर लिए और महाराष्ट्र लेकर भाग गए।

