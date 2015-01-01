पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

युकां चुनाव:ऑनलाइन वोटिंग, 2 ज्यादा मतदान

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुल 6 उम्मीदवारों में से 2 के बीच रही टक्कर

युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव शनिवार को हुए, इसे लेकर सुबह से माहौल जमने लगा। दोपहर में साइड पर लोड बढ़ने से वह स्लो हो गई और ओटीपी जनरेट हाेने को लेकर दिक्कतें शुरू हो गईं। ऐसे में जहां चुनाव 4 बजे खत्म होना थे वो 6 बजे तक चले। परिणामों का जो तीन से चार दिन में आ सकता है।

युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव वर्ष 2018 में होना थे, इसके लिए उसी समय सदस्यता अभियान भी चलाया गया। अब उसी सूची के आधार पर शनिवार को मतदाताओं ने वोटिंग की। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए अली अहमद खान जमान, अंकित ललवानी, फरीद खान फौजी, नरेंद्र ऊंटवाल, सय्यद अब्दुल, वीरपालसिंह चौहान ने नाम दाखिल किए थे।

इसमें से अली जमान खान पहले ही ललवानी को समर्थन दे चुके थे और युवाओं के साथ मिलकर ललवानी के पक्ष में वोट कराने में लगे थे। अन्य चार दावेदार साइलेंट मोड पर थे। वहीं नरेंद्र ऊंटवाल ने भी अपने समर्थकों के साथ युवाओं से संपर्क साधा और ज्यादा से ज्यादा वोट अपने पक्ष कराने में जुटे रहे।

दिनभर चली ऑनलाइन वोटिंग प्रक्रिया शाम 6 बजे खत्म हुई। वोटिंग ऑनलाइन हुई है तो अब चुनाव के परिणाम भी ऑनलाइन जारी होंगे। हालांकि दोनों ही उम्मीदवार वोटिंग गणित लगाते हुए अपनी दावेदारी को मजबूत बता रहे हैं। अब युवक कांग्रेस का विधानसभा अध्यक्ष कौन बनेगा, इसकी घोषणा जल्द हाेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें