पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलर्ट:मलेनी बैराज में सिर्फ 7 फीट पानी बचा, 15 अप्रैल तक साथ देगा, फिर जलसंकट

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 80 हजार आबादी को एक दिन छोड़कर पानी देती है नपा, फिर भी गर्मियों में दिक्कत

नगर में जलप्रदाय का मुख्य स्त्रोत मलेनी नदी स्थित बैराज है। 2012 में 6 करोड़ लागत से बने इस बैराज की जलसंग्रहण क्षमता 2 एमसीएम (मिलियन क्यूबिक मीटर) है। 13 फीट गहरे डेम का 6 फीट हिस्सा खाली हो गया। अब 7 फीट पानी बचा है जो 15 अप्रैल तक साथ देगा। इसके बाद जलसंकट तय है। इसको देेखते हुए नगरपालिका ने ग्रीष्मकालीन जलापूर्ति प्लान बना लिया है। इसमें सिर्फ परिवहन पर ही करीब 1 करोड़ 36 लाख और विभिन्न स्थानों पर ट्यूबवेल खनन एवं संधारण के लिए 19 लाख रुपए का प्रावधान किया है।

नगर में 80 हजार से ज्यादा आबादी है। इसे नपा एक दिन छोड़कर करीब 60 से 70 लीटर पानी प्रति व्यक्ति दे रही है। मानक स्टैंडर्ड 135 लीटर प्रतिदिन प्रति व्यक्ति है। इतना पानी देने के लिए नपा को लगभग 7 एमसीएम पानी की आवश्यकता है जो उपलब्ध नहीं है। नपा के पास भविष्य के लिए पानी की व्यवस्था करने का एक ही सबसे अच्छा मौका था जल निगम द्वारा माही के लावरिया डेम से पानी लाने वाली योजना में शामिल होना लेकिन नपा ने पुरजोर तरीके से इस योजना में शामिल होने का प्रयास नहीं किया।

यही कारण है कि नपा के फोरे प्रयासों को देखते हुए जल निगम ने भी ध्यान नहीं दिया। जबकि जल निगम जावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के करीब 250 गांवों में पानी सप्लाई के लिए योजना बना रहा है। इसमें जावरा की 80 हजार आबादी को पानी देना कोई बड़ा काम नहीं है। इधर प्रशासन लंबे समय से नगर के आसपास ही नए स्त्रोत तलाशने की जुगत में हैं लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिल रही। महीनेभर पहले एसडीएम राहुल धोटे ने पीएचई, जलसंसाधन विभाग और नपा इंजीनियरों की टीम बनाकर नए स्त्रोत तलाशने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी लेकिन यह टीम अब तक ठोस सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं दे पाई है।

इधर, बैराज के पानी से होती रही सिंचाई, इसलिए तेजी से गिरा जलस्तर
मलेनी बैराज के पानी से अक्सर आसपास के किसान रबी सीजन की फसलें सींचते हैं। जबकि सिंचाई प्रतिबंधित है। दो महीने पहले नपाकर्मी ने मोटर जब्त की थी तो ग्रामीणों ने नपा की वोट का इंजिन ही तोड़ दिया था। इसके बाद किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। अब चूंकि 7 फीट ही पानी बचा और इसे भी सहेज नहीं पाए तो मार्च में ही जलसंकट आ सकता है इसलिए सीएमओ नीता जैन ने निरीक्षण टीम गठित की।

एई अब्दुल अहद खान के नेतृत्व में जलप्रदाय सुपरवाइजर रशीद खान, फतेहलाल माली, अहमद हुसैन व अन्य कर्मचारी गुरुवार को मलेनी पहुंचे। करणखेड़ी क्षेत्र में चार मोटरें लगी थीं। एक मोटर जब्त की, इस बीच तीन मोटरें किसान खुद ही खींचकर ले गए। एई खान ने बताया बड़ावदा व आईए थाना पुलिस की मदद से नियमित रूप से मोटरें जब्ती की कार्रवाई करेंगे ताकि जो पानी बचा है, इससे जलापूर्ति की जा सकेगी।

माही डेम से पानी लाने के लिए फिर से जल निगम को पत्र लिखेंगे
^मलेनी बैराज में करीब 7 फीट 7 इंच पानी बचा है। अप्रैल से परिवहन करना पड़ेगा। इसकी प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। बैराज से पानी चोरी राेकने के लिए टीम बना दी है जो नियमित मॉनिटरिंग व मोटरें जब्त करेंगी। नगर में जलसंकट के स्थायी समाधान के लिए नए स्त्रोत तलाश रहे हैं। वहीं जल निगम की माही डेम वाली योजना में शामिल होने के लिए फिर से पत्र लिखेंगे और लगातार फॉलो करते हुए प्रयास करेंगे कि योजना का लाभ शहर को मिले।
नीता जैन, सीएमओ नगरपालिका जावरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें