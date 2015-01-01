पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रबी सीजन:सोसायटियों में ओवरड्यू किसानों को भी अब देना होगा यूरिया

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
जिले में रबी सीजन के लिए पर्याप्त यूरिया उपलब्ध होने के बाद भी ओवरड्यू किसानों को कृषि साख सहकारी समितियां यूरिया उपलब्ध नहीं करा रही थी। किसानों को उनकी कृषि भूमि की उपलब्धता के आधार पर टुकड़े-टुकड़े में उर्वरक दिया जा रहा है। किसानों को यूरिया लेने के लिए लाइन में लगना पड़ता है। समय के साथ पैसों बर्बादी होती है। किसानों की परेशानियों को लेकर विधायक डॉ.राजेंद्र पांडेय व रतलाम ग्रामीण विधायक दिलीप मकवाना ने कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल से चर्चा की। तत्काल एक्शन लेते हुए कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड को निर्देश देते हुए सोसायटियों को आदेशित करने के निर्देश दिए। सोसायटियां पंजीकृत किसानों का यूरिया उपलब्ध करवाती है और डिफाल्टर किसानों को अधिक दामों पर निजी दुकानदारों से यूरिया खरीदना पड़ता था। अब सभी किसानों को सोसायटियां यूरिया दे सकेगी। चूंकि पहले यूरिया का संकट रहता था, लेकिन इस बार सरकार के पास पर्याप्त यूरिया है। जहां यूरिया एक से दो बोरी की व्यवस्था हो पाती थी, अब किसान जितना चाहे उतना यूरिया ले सकता है। डिफाल्टर किसान भी चाहे तो नकद राशि जमा कराकर सोसायटियों से यूरिया खरीद सकते हैं। इसके लिए सोसायटियां मना नहीं कर सकेगी। इसे लेकर कलेक्टर डाड ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। ऐसे में किसानों को यूरिया की किल्लत का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

