मटरफली की नीलामी शुरू:मटरफली की नीलामी हुई शुरू, मुहूर्त में 5152 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल मेंं बिकी

जावरा2 घंटे पहले
नगर के खाचरौद नाका मंडी प्रांगण स्थित फल-सब्जी मार्केट में शनिवार से मटरफली की नीलामी शुरू हो गई। मुहूर्त में 5152 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव बिकी। शुरू दिन 200 बोरी मटर फली की आवक हुई। मटर मामले में खाचरौद के बाद यह दूसरी बड़ी मंडी बनकर उभर रही है। पिछले साल दिसंबर में मंडी शुरू हुई थी और यह दूसरा साल है। जावरा में ही फली बेचने की सुविधा होने से किसानों ने भी उत्पादन बढ़ा दिया है। इस बार सीजन में रोज 500 बोरी से ज्यादा आवक का अनुमान है। शनिवार को मुहूर्त में किसान हीरालाल मेहता की मटर फली एसएम वेजिटेबल कंपनी के प्रोपाइटर समरथ धाकड़, रमेश धाकड़ ने खरीदी। सब्जी एवं फल, फूल मंडी व्यापारी आढ़तिया संघ अध्यक्ष घनश्याम सोलंकी, सहायक मंडी सहायक सचिव पूरालाल मुजावदिया, निरीक्षक सुरेश शर्मा, दिनेश शर्मा, सहायक निरीक्षक सुशील रावतिया एवं किसान नेता नंदकिशोर महावर आदि मौजूद थे। इधर दूसरे संगठन श्री सब्जी मंडी व्यापारी समिति ने भी 5200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक मटर नीलामी की जानकारी दी है। संस्था के दिनेश सैनी, मांगीलाल सोनगरा, कुंदन मौर्य, अनवर अली, अहमद हुसैन, वसीम अहमद, यासीन खान व शाहरुख खान मौजूद थे।

