नामांतरण:बड़ावदा में स्थायी टप्पा तहसील शुरू, 25 किमी दूर जावरा नहीं जाना पड़ेगा

जावरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नामांतरण, बंटवारा, सीमांकन समेत तहसील से जुड़े सभी जरूरी कार्य अब बड़ावदा में ही हो सकेंगे। 19 हलकों के 44 गांवों के हजारों किसानों को इसके लिए 25 किमी दूर जावरा की दौड़ नहीं लगाना पड़ेगी। बड़ावदा में ही जावरा-उज्जैन टू-लेन किनारे हाल ही में बने नए टप्पा तहसील कार्यालय में स्थायी रूप से तहसील का काम शुरू हो गया है। नायब तहसीलदार आनंद जायसवाल व इनकी टीम ने नवरात्रि में टप्पा तहसील भवन का शुभारंभ किया और अब यहां सुचारू रूप से कामकाज भी शुरू कर दिया है। टप्पा तहसील तो बड़ावदा में पहले से स्वीकृत है लेकिन स्थायी भवन नहीं होने से संचालन नहीं हाे रहा था। जावरा तहसील भवन में ही सारा कामकाज हो रहा था और किसानों को इतनी दूर चक्कर काटना पड़ रहे थे। अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। लोगों को बड़ावदा में ही सुविधा मिल जाएगी। बता दें कि पीआईयू ने हाल ही में 66 लाख रुपए से सर्वसुविधायुक्त नया उप तहसील भवन बनाया है। इसमें नायब तहसीलदार आनंद जायसवाल ने दो कर्मचारियों के साथ कामकाज शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि स्टाफ की कमी है लेकिन एक बार शुरुआत हो गई तो धीरे-धीरे बाकी सुविधाएं भी मिलने लगेंगी। नायब तहसीलदार ने बताया कि जो स्टाफ है उसी में किसानों, पक्षकारों को जरूरी सेवाएं देने का पूरा प्रयास करेंगे।

