कोविशिल्ड:पोलियो का टारगेट पूरा, आज से सिविल में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, 140 डाेज बचे, 6 से फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को लगाएंगे

  • पल्स पोलियो अभियान के लिए तीन दिन वैक्सीनेशन रोका, अब छूटे हुए कोरोना योद्धाओं की बारी

16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार को पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत तीन दिन के लिए रोक दिया था लेकिन अब बच्चों को पोलियों की दवा पिलाने के बाद मंगलवार से फिर कोराेना योद्धाओं को वैक्सीन लगना शुरू हो जाएगी। ब्लाॅक में 25 जनवरी से शुरू हुए वैक्सीनेशन के तहत 891 में से 762 कोरोना योद्धाओं को टीके लग चुके हैं। अब 129 योद्धाओं को कोरोना का टीका लगना है। सिविल में अब भी 140 डोज बचे हैं जो एक दिन में 100 योद्धाओं को लग सकेंगे। जिले के 9 केंद्रों पर कोविशील्ड की वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही थी। इसमें ब्लॉक के सिविल अस्पताल जावरा, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रिंगनोद, ढोढर, बर्डियागोयल, बड़ावदा शामिल हैं। आकड़ों को देखे तो वैक्सीन के लिए 891 हेल्थ वर्करों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए थे। इनमें से जावरा के 294, बडावदा के 163, बर्डियागोयल के 101, ढोढर के 92, रिंगनोद के 113 हेल्थवर्करों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। आखिरी दिन सिविल अस्पताल में 100 में से डॉ. दिलीप शाकल्य, डॉ. विदिशा शाकल्य, डॉ. आरएन मंडवारिया, डॉ. अदिति राठौर, डॉ. उषा ओझा सहित 47 हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगी। इसी तरह ग्रामीण की भी यही स्थिति है। रविवार से केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन रोक दिया था। अभी फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों का डाटा तैयार किया जा रहा है। एक बार डाटा आ जाए, फिर सूचीबद्ध तरीके से मैसेज जाएंगे और वैक्सीनेशन लगना शुरू होगी। बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया पोलियो अभियान के तहत तीन दिन केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन बंद था लेकिन बुधवार से पुन: शुरू होगा।

राजस्व सहित पुलिस जवानों के लगेंगे नंबर

कोरोनाकाल में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ राजस्व विभाग और पुलिस विभाग ने अहम जिम्मेदारी निभाई है। वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 891 हेल्थ वर्करों को टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें अधिकांश को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। राजस्व विभाग सहित पुलिस कर्मचारियों का डाटा सीधे भेजा जा रहा है। ब्लॉक लेवल पर कितने कर्मचारियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए, ये जानकारी क्लियर नहीं है लेकिन 5 फरवरी से फ्रंटलाइन कर्मचारियों का नंबर लग सकता है।

तीन दिन में पोलियो की दवा पिलाने का टारगेट हुआ पूरा- पोलियो अभियान पूरा करने के लिए टीकाकरण 31 जनवरी से शुरू हुआ। पहले दिन शहर के 87 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 189 बूथों पर दवा पिलाई। टारगेट में मिले 33643 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई गई। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्र के 12232 बच्चे और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 21411 बच्चे शामिल हैं।

