सूची मांगी:नगर और आसपास संचालित 80 से ज्यादा उद्योगों से संपत्तिकर वसूलने की तैयारी में नपा

जावरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटे-बड़े उद्योगों पर नपा की निगाह, उद्योगपति बोले : संधारण शुल्क दे रहे, संपत्तिकर कैसा

नगर एवं नगर निवेश क्षेत्र में संचालित 80 से ज्यादा छोटे-बड़े उद्योगों से संपत्तिकर वसूलने के लिए नगरपालिका ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। सीएमओ ने उद्योग विभाग को पत्र लिखकर जावरा क्षेत्र में संचालित उद्योगों की सूची मांगी है ताकि इन्हें नोटिस दिए जा सके। वहीं उद्योगपतियों का कहना है कि हम सुविधाओं के बदले उद्योग विभाग को संधारण शुल्क दे रहे है। इसलिए संपत्तिकर का सवाल ही नहीं उठता है। जो सुविधाएं देगा, उसे शुल्क देंगे। हालांकि कुछ उद्योग ऐसे भी स्थापित हैं जो उद्योग विभाग द्वारा विकसित इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया से बाहर संचालित है। नपा इनसे संपत्तिकर वसूल सकती है। दरअसल नगरपालिका की आर्थिक स्थिित काफी कमजोर है। संपत्तिकर, जलकर वसूली समेत तमाम अनुदान मिलाकर भी मासिक खर्च निकालने में नपा को पसीने छुट रहे है। ऐसे में नपा राजस्व बढ़ोतरी पर ध्यान दे रही है। इसलिए संपत्तिकर व्यवस्था सुधारने के साथ ही नगर सीमा व निवेश क्षेत्र में संचालित उद्योगों से संपत्तिकर वसूलने के लिए नपा ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। नपा सीएमओ डॉ. केएस सगर का कहना है नगरीय क्षेत्र में संचालित उद्योगों को संपत्तिकर देना ही पड़ता है। वे उद्योग विभाग को जो टैक्स दे रहे होंगे वह विभागीय टैक्स है लेकिन स्थानीय कर की जिम्मेदारी भी बनती है। इसलिए हमने उद्योग विभाग को पत्र लिखकर सूची मांगी है। इसके बाद नोटिस देकर संपत्तिकर की वसूली की जाएगी। जो उद्योग टैक्स नहीं दे रहे है उनसे वर्ष 1997 से ही बकाया डिमांड भेजकर वसूली की जाएगी।

पत्र मिला लेकिन पूरी सूची हमारे पास भी नहीं : उद्योग विभाग

उद्योग विभाग रतलाम के प्रबंधक अमरसिंह मोरे ने बताया जावरा में आईटीसी कंपाउंड और रतलाम नाका औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में सड़क व बिजली की सुविधाएं हम देते है। इसलिए वहां से एक रुपए प्रति वर्ग फीट प्रति वर्ष संधारण शुल्क उद्योग विभाग वसूलता है। इसके बाद यदि कोई उद्योग है और नपा यदि वहां सुविधाएं दे रही है तो वे शुल्क वसूल सकती है। नपा ने हमें सभी उद्योगों की सूची के लिए पत्र लिखा जो मंगलवार को ही मिला है लेकिन आजकल ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर ही रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाता है। इसलिए सभी की सूची हमारे पास नहीं है। सिर्फ आईटीसी कंपाउंड व रतलाम नाका इंडस्ट्रियल एिरया मिलाकर करीब 50 उद्योग संचालित है। बाकी की जानकारी नपा को अपने स्तर पर सर्वे कर जुटाना होगी।

हमें तो सुविधा चाहिए, जो देगा उसे शुल्क देंगे : उद्योग संघ

उद्योग संघ अध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश ओस्तवाल का कहना है वैसे तो ज्यादातर उद्योग लीज रेंट वाली भूमि पर संचालित है। जब उद्योगपति लीज रेंट दे रहे है तो संपत्तिकर का सवाल नहीं उठता है क्योंकि वह निजी संपत्ति की श्रेणी में नहीं है। इसके अलावा बिजली, सड़क, पानी, नाली जैसी सुविधा के लिए ज्यादातर उद्योगपति संधारण शुल्क उद्योग विभाग को दे रहे है। हालांकि उद्योग विभाग द्वारा समय पर सुविधाएं नहीं दी जा रही है। यदि यही सुविधाएं नगरपालिका हमें दे तो वही संधारण शुल्क नपा को देने को तैयार है। शुल्क कौन वसूलेगा यह नपा व उद्योग विभाग तय करें लेकिन एक उद्योगपति दो जगह टैक्स नहीं दे सकता है।

