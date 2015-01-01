पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नववर्ष होगा मंगलमय:पुष्य व बुधादित्य योग में होगी 2021 की शुरुआत

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए रहेगा समृद्धिकारी, शुक्रवार का संयोग भी समृद्धिदायी रहेगा

नव वर्ष 2021 का पहला दिन एक जनवरी बहुत शुभ रहने वाला है। इस दिन शुक्रवार होने के साथ ही पुष्य नक्ष्रत्र के साथ ही बुधादित्य योग का संयोग भी रहेगा। खास बात यह हे कि पुष्य नक्षत्र योग इस वर्ष 2020 के अंतिम दिन गुरुवार शाम 7.50 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगा। गुरु और शुक्रवार पुष्य का संयोग खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए बहुत समृद्धिदायी रहेगा। दूसरी और शुक्रवार माता लक्ष्मी व संतोषी और स्वयं शुक्रदेव के अधिपत्य वाला दिवस है। ये सभी सुख-समृद्धि प्रदान करने वाले देवी-देवता हैं। ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि साल का पहला दिन शुभ तो रहेगा। इसके पूर्व 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य का धनु राशि में प्रवेश हो गया। इससे रोगों और व्यापारिक मंदी दूर होगी। एक जनवरी का सूर्योदय पुष्य नक्षत्र में होगा- ज्योतिषी पं. गोविंद उपाध्याय के अनुसार एक जनवरी का सूर्योदय पुष्य नक्षत्र योग में होगा। इसी के साथ सूर्य व बुध के धनु राशि में एक साथ रहने से बुधादित्य योग रहेगा। इसके चलते किए गए कार्यों में सफलता मिलती है। इस दिन पुष्य योग होने पर ज्वेलरी, भूमि, भवन, वाहन व कपड़ों की खरीदी करना भी समृद्धिदायी रहेगा।

ज्योतिष बोले- कर्क, तुला, वृश्चिक, कुंभ व धनु राशि वालों के कष्ट होंगे दूर

ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार सूर्य के धनु राशि में रहने पर कर्क, तुला, वृश्चिक, कुंभ व धनु राशि वालों के शारीरिक व मानसिक कष्ट दूर होंगे। शेष राशि वालों को भी कई परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी। कर्क राशि वालों के लिए उनकी कुंडली में सूर्यदेव दूसरे भाव के स्वामी है। गोचर के समय वे छठे भाव में रहेंगे। यह शुभ फल प्रदान करने वाला रहेगा। शत्रु शांत होंगे, नौकरी में बिगड़े काम बनने लगेंगे। कोर्ट-कचहरी के कार्य सुलझेंगे। इसी तरह तुला राशि वाले लोगों के लिए गोचर के समय सूर्य उनकी कुंडली के तीसरे भाव में रहेगा, जो उनकी प्रतिष्ठा में इजाफा करने वाला होगा। सहकर्मी सहयोग करेंगे, भाइयों से संबंध अच्छे बने रहेंगे, आय में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। वृश्चिक राशि के लोगों के लिए सूर्य की धनु संक्रांति सुखकारक रहेगी। सूर्य इनकी कुंडली के दूसरे भाव में प्रवेश करेगा। इससे भूमि, भवन संबंधी कार्य बनेंगे। वाणी पर नियंत्रण रखने से लाभ होगा। धन की आवक भी बनी रहेगी।

अभिजीत मुहूर्त में कर सकते हैं शुभ कार्य- ज्योतिष पं. उपाध्याय के अनुसार साल के पहले दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र योग में खरमास के बावजूद अभिजित मुहूर्त में मंगल कार्य कर सकते हैं। इस दिन खरीदी करना भी शुभ व समृद्धि दायी रहेगा। पुष्य और अभिजित मुहूर्त दोनों के संयोग में की गई खरीदी व अन्य शुभ कार्य सकारात्मक परिणाम देने वाले होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें