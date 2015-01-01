पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दोपहर 2.16 बजे तक रूपचौदस फिर अमावस्या, आज शाम 6 बजे से पूजा

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • रूप चतुर्दशी पर महिलाओं व युवतियों ने रूप निखारा

दीपोत्सव को लेकर चारों तरफ उमंग-उत्साह का माहौल है। शुक्रवार को रूप चतुर्दशी पर सुबह से शाम तक जेंट्स व लेडीज पाॅर्लर पर युवाओं व महिलाओं की भीड़ रही। इस बार तिथियों की घट-बढ़ के कारण रूपचौदस और अमावस्या एक ही दिन आ रही है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. श्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे से रूपचौदस की तिथि शुरू हो गई जो शनिवार दोपहर 2.16 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या लग जाएगी। पंचांग के अनुसार लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए शाम 6 बजे से मुहूर्त शुरू होगा जो 7.30 बजे तक रहेगा। इसके बाद दूसरा मुहूर्त रात 9 बजे से 10.30 बजे तक रहेगा। अमावस्या रविवार सुबह 10.36 बजे तक रहेगी। शनिवार को अमावस्या की रात पूरा शहर दीयों की राेशनी और आसमान आतिशबाजी से झिलमिलाएगा। घरों पर वंदनवार सजेंगे। शाम को शुभ मुहूर्त में घरों में महालक्ष्मीजी की पूजा होगी और उनका आगमन होगा। परिवार के छोटे सदस्य अपनों के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लेंगे। महालक्ष्मी मंदिर पर होगी महाआरती : खाचरौद नाका डॉ. कैलासनाथ काटजू कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर स्थित श्रीमहालक्ष्मी मंदिर में महाआरती होगी। महालक्ष्मी मंदिर ट्रस्ट सचिव सुजानमल दसेड़ा ने बताया कि शाम 8.30 बजे पं. गोपालकृष्ण ठाकुर के सान्निध्य में महाआरती के बाद प्रसाद बांटी जाएगी। इधर मंडी अध्यक्ष अजीत चत्तर ने बताया कि दीपावली बाद 18 नवंबर को लहसुन मंडी खुलेगी। मुहूर्त के सौदे शुरू करने से पहले मंदिर सुबह में महाआरती करेंगे और काटजू मंडी व्यापारी संघ का दीपावली मिलन समारोह होगा। इसके बाद उपज की नीलामी शुरू होगी।

