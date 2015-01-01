पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूट डायवर्ट:दीपावली की खरीदारी पैदल करें, मार्केट में वाहनों की एंट्री बंद, फोर व्हीलर के लिए 5 पार्किंग

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • 12 से दीपाेत्सव, ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करने के लिए पुलिस ने बनाया रोड मैप 8 पाइंट भी बनाए

दीपाेत्सव 12 नवंबर से शुरू हाेगा। 14 नवंबर काे दीपावली बनेगी। बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भीड़ आना शुरू हो गई है। त्याेहार शुरू होते ही सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक बढ़ जाता है और जगह-जगह जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है। इस बार शहरवासियों को शॉपिंग करने में किसी तरह की परेशानी ना हो, इसके लिए प्रशासन ने ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार किया है।

जो धरतेरस से दीपावली तक लागू रहेगा। खासतौर पर मुख्य बाजारों को नो-व्हीकल जोन रखा है। वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए 5 जोन बनाए हैं ताकि अगर आप गांव से भी खरीदारी के लिए आ रहे हैं तो वाहन पार्क कीजिए और आराम से खरीदी कीजिए। त्याेहारी बिजनेस के लिए दुकानदार दुकान के बाहर बरामदे से लेकर सड़क तक सामान जमा देते हैं। वाहन चालक अपने वाहन कहीं भी पार्क कर देते हैं। इससे व्यवस्था बिगड़ती है और त्याेहारी खरीदारी का मजा किरकिरा हो जाता है। ज्यादातर लोग भीड़भाड़ से बचने के लिए बाजार जाने से कतराते हैं। इन सभी परेशानियों को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने नया रोड मैप तैयार किया है। इसमें मेन बाजार यानी नीमचौक से कमानीगेट, कोठी बाजार, घंटाघर, बजाजखाना, चुड़ी बजार, जवाहरपेठ, खारीवाल मोहल्लों को नो-व्हीकल जोन बनाया है। जबकि हर बार आजादचौक से नीमचौक को आवाजाही के लिए चालू रखा जाता है जिसे इस बार भी बंद कर दिया जाएगा। यानी अब लोगों को आवाजाही करने के लिए रतलाम गेट से मंडी रोड होते ही प्रवेश करना होगा।

यहां होगी वाहनों की पार्किंग

बाजार क्षेत्र में वाहन पार्किंग की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। इसके लिए व्यवस्था स्वरूप 5 स्थानों पर वाहन पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की है। इनमें बोर्डियाकुआं, गीताभवन, पुराना अस्पताल, मच्छी भवन, पुरानी धानमंडी शामिल हैं। अगर आपको बाजार में आना है ताे गुन्नाचौक से हाथीखाना पुल होते हुए पुराने अस्पताल की पार्किंग में वाहन खड़ा करें। कमानीगेट से एंट्री करना है तो पुरानी धानमंडी में वाहन खड़े करें। आजादचौक या नीमचौक से एंट्री करना है तो बोर्डियाकुआं में वाहन खड़े करें। शुक्रवारिया, सोमवारिया तरफ से एंट्री करना है तो वाहन गीताभवन में पार्क करें।

डायवर्ट रूट में वाहनों की क्राॅसिंग नहीं होगी
त्याेहार के बीच टेम्पो, मिनीडोर और फोर व्हीलर वाहनों के लिए रूट डायवर्ट किया है। इसमें वाहन चौपाटी रोड से एंट्री करेंगे तो रतलामी गेट से उन्हें अस्पताल रोड या ऊंटवाला वाला रास्ता लेना होगा। सिटी में जाने के लिए अस्पताल रोड, न्यू धानमंडी रोड, खाचरौद नाका, गोवर्धननाथ चौराहा, सोमवारिया, सुतारीपुरा होते हुए वापस जाना होगा। इधर रतलाम गेट से ऊंटखाना, मेवातीपुरा, रपट रोड, मच्छीभवन, गुन्नाचौक तक सवारी ले जाते हुए यू-टर्न लेना होगा। याने डायवर्ट रूट में वाहनों की क्राॅसिंग नहीं होगी।
11 से प्लान लागू कर देंगे- सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने बताया कि दीपावली पर ग्राहकों की बाजार में भीड़ रहती है। ट्रैफिक प्लान 11 नवंबर से लागू होगा। चार दिन मुख्य बाजार नो-व्हीकल जोन रहेगा। बाजार जाने वाले रास्तों पर बैरिकेड्स लगाए गए हैं।

