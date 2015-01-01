पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली मनाने में जुटी नपा:1997 से बकाया संपत्तिकर वसूली के नोटिस थमाए उद्योगपति बोले : ये जबरिया कर है, इसे वापस लें

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निकाय की अर्थव्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए नपा आय के नए स्राेत तलाश रही

दीपावली हो गई। अब नगरपालिका टैक्स वसूली और आय के स्राेत बढ़ाने पर जोर दे रही है ताकि खुद दीपावली मना सके। हाल ही में नपा ने कर्मचारियों को दीपावली का एडवांस दिया। इसका करीब 28 लाख रुपए अतिरिक्त भार पड़ा। इसकी पूर्ति और निकाय की अर्थव्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए नपा आय के नए स्राेत तलाशने के साथ ही जो संपत्तियां अब तक संपत्तिकर दायरे से बाहर थीं, उन्हें दायरे में लेकर कर वसूली का मिशन शुरू किया है। इसके तहत 38 उद्योगों को वर्ष 1997 से संपत्तिकर बकाया वसूली के नोटिस भेज दिए हैं। नोटिस मिलते ही उद्योगपतियों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया। मंगलवार को एसडीएम से भी मिले। इधर नियमित संपत्तिकर बकाया वसूली में प्रोग्रेस नहीं होने से सीएमओ ने 4 नाकेदारों को भी शोकाज नोटिस थमा दिए हैं।
वैसे तो नपा ने सालभर पहले परिषद में एक प्रस्ताव पारित करते हुए यह निर्णय लिया था कि नपा में पहली बार पंजीयन होने वाली संपत्ति पर वर्ष 2011 से बकाया संपत्तिकर की वसूली की जाएगी लेकिन हाल ही में नपा ने वर्ष 1997 से संपत्तिकर वसूली के नोटिस उद्योगपतियों को भेज दिए। इससे उद्योगपतियों के होश उड़े हुए हैं क्योंकि ज्यादा बड़े भवन व बड़े परिसर होने से संपत्तिकर लाखों में बना है। नपा सीएमओ डॉ. केएस सगर का कहना है कि सभी उद्योग नगर व नगर निवेश क्षेत्र में हैं इसलिए इन्हें स्थानीय निकाय को संपत्तिकर तो देना ही होगा। नपा में करीब 7 हजार से ज्यादा भवनों का संपत्तिकर आता है लेकिन इसकी भी रिकवरी समय पर नहीं हो रही है इसलिए 50 प्रतिशत से कम मासिक वसूली वाले 4 नाकेदारों को सीएमओ ने नोटिस देकर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।
प्रशासक से कहा : हम उद्योग विभाग को संधारण शुल्क देते हैं

उद्योग संघ प्रतिनिधिमंडल मंगलवार को नपा प्रशासक एवं एसडीएम राहुल धोटे से मिला। उद्योग संघ अध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश ओस्तवाल, सचिव काईद जाैहर ने कहा कि नपा ने संपत्तिकर वसूली के जो नोटिस दिए, ये जबरिया कर है। इसे वापस लें क्योंकि नपा हमें ना तो मूलभूत सुविधाएं देती हैं और ना लीज भूमि व औद्योगिक परिसर में संपत्तिकर वसूली के अधिकार हैं। हम उद्योग विभाग को एक रुपए प्रति वर्ग फीट संधारण शुल्क देते हैं लेकिन इसके बदले भी विभाग हमें सुविधाएं नहीं दे रहा है। अब वर्ष 1997 से नपा संपत्तिकर मांग रही है, जो संभव नहीं है। नपा के इस निर्णय का उद्योग वर्ग विरोध करते हैं। उद्योगपति धरमचंद चपड़ोद, संजय जैन, राजेश बंडवा, कुशल पटवा, नंदलाल जाजू, शब्बर बोहरा, हुसैन बोहरा व मयंक अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद थे।

वेतन व नियमित खर्च के लिए ही हर महीने चाहिए दो करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा
नपा में दैनिक वेतनभाेगी, विनियमितिकरण व स्थायी मिलाकर करीब 600 से ज्यादा अधिकारी-कर्मचारी हैं। हर महीने 1 करोड़ 5 लाख रुपए इनका वेतन बनता है। इसके अलावा जलप्रदाय, साफ-सफाई, बिजली बिल आदि नियमित खर्च मिलाकर इतनी ही राशि खर्च होती है। यानी वेतन व अन्य जरूरी खर्च ही महीने दो करोड़ से ज्यादा भुगतान हो रहा है। जबकि सभी मदों की आय मिलाकर 50 लाख से ज्यादा नहीं हो रही है। इसलिए नपा को शासन से हर महीने मिलने वाली 93 लाख की चुंगी क्षतिपूर्ति राशि व अन्य अनुदान पर निर्भर रहना पड़ रहा है। यही वजह है कि नपा अब आय बढ़ाने के लिए इधर-उधर हाथ-पैर मार रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें