लघु सिंचाई संगणना:2 को सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहेंगे पटवारी, की नारेबाजी

जावरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटवारियों द्वारा सालों से संपादित किए जा रहे आदान-सर्वेक्षण, कृषि संगणना, लघु सिंचाई संगणना के मानदेय समेत वर्ष 2019-20 के ई-बस्ता के प्रिंट की राशि भू-अभिलेख कार्यालय की लापरवाही से लैप्स हो गई। इस कारण पटवारियों को आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। लैप्स हुई राशि के भुगतान एवं लापरवाही करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर पटवारियों के आंदोलन का पहला चरण पूरा हो गया। अब तक पटवारी काली पट्‌टी बांधकर काम कर रहे थे। अब 2 अक्टूबर को वे सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहेंगे। गुरुवार को सभी पटवारी राजस्व निरीक्षक कार्यालय पर एकत्र हुए। वहां से नारेबाजी करते हुए तहसील कार्यालय तक पहंुचे। 2 नवंबर को सामूहिक अवकाश संबंधी पत्र तहसीलदार को सौंपा। पटवारियों ने बताया कि आंदोलन के पहले चरण की शुरुआत 22 अक्टूबर से हुई। पहला चरण पूरा हो चुका है। दूसरा चरण 2 अक्टूबर को होगा। इसके बाद भी मांगें पूरी नहीं होने पर 6 नवंबर से कलेक्टर कार्यालय पर धरना देकर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू करेंगे। तहसील अध्यक्ष गोपाल रावत, किशोर खर्निवाल, दिनेश पाटीदार, प्रवीण जैन, नवीन शर्मा, बाबूलाल पाटीदार, गोपाल देवड़ा, रियाजुद्दीन कुरैशी, गेंदालाल भंवर, प्रभुलाल हारी, हरीश राठौर, कुलदीप राठौर, कमलेश नायमा, दीपदर्शी बोस, रसूबाला गामड़, रंजीता गोदा, अभिषेक व्यास, ऋषिकांत देवड़ा, भूपेंद्र चावड़ा, रचना कुशवाहा, दिनेश आंजना, कमल पंवार, रामचंद्र निनामा आदि पटवारी मौजूद थे।

