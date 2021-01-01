पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:कचरा करने पर स्पॉट फाइन, 18 लोगों से 3200 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला

जावराएक घंटा पहले
नगरपालिका ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके तहत रोड या सार्वजनिक स्थानों कचरा फेंकने वाले या गंदगी करने वालों पर स्पॉट फाइन किया जा रहा है। सीएमओ नीता जैन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार से ही टीम मैदान में उतर गई। स्वास्थ निरीक्षक उत्तमकुमार नर्रे ने दल के साथ बाजार पहुंचकर कचरा या गंदगी रोड या अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर फेंकने वाले 18 लोगों के चालान काटे और 3200 रुपए कुल जुर्माना वसूला है। नपा कर्मचारियों और सृजन सेवा समिति सदस्यों ने लोगों को समझाइश दी कि वे कचरा संग्रहण वाहन में ही कचरा डालें। इसके लिए कचरे को गीला, सूखा, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वेस्ट और हानिकारक वेस्ट इन चार अलग-अलग तरह से संग्रहित करें और उसी अनुसार कचरा वाहन में इन्हें डालें।

