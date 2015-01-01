पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सालभर पहले हुए डामरीकरण के टेंडर, काम अब तक शुरू नहीं

जावरा8 मिनट पहले
नगर के सड़कों की हालत बद से बदतर हो गई है लेकिन नगरपालिका इनकी सुध नहीं ले रही। मरम्मत के अभाव में गड्ढ़े बड़े होते जा रहे हैं। मंडी रोड, गोशाला रोड, स्टेशन रोड से रेलवे फाटक, सुतारीपुरा तक डामरीकरण करने को लेकर टेंडर दिसंबर 2019 में हो गए हैं सालभर बाद भी मरम्मत का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ। इस कारण लोगों को धूल के गुबार सहित अन्य परेशानियों से दो-चार होना पड़ रहा है।

क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी सड़कों की शीघ्र मरम्मत की मांग पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष अनिल दसेड़ा ने नगरपालिका प्रशासक व सीएमओ से की है। उन्होंने बताया कि क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों के डामरीकरण के टेंडर पिछले साल दिसंबर 2019 में स्वीकृत होकर ठेकेदारों को अनुबंध एवं निर्माण कार्य की सूचना जारी की जा चुकी थी।

आज दिनांक तक रोड का काम चालू नहीं हुआ। तालनाका नवीन टंकी से नवीन पाइपलाइन डालने से बरगुंडापुरा, इमामबाड़ा से कंट्रोल तक, कंट्रोल से तालनाका चौराहा, कड़ाचुरपुरा, तालनाका सरकारी दुकानों के पीछे, अस्तबल गाड़ीखाना, खिड़की दरवाजा से नाहरसिंह माता मंदिर तक रोड खराब है। ठेकेदारों को अनुबंध एवं निर्माण कार्य की सूचना जारी की जा चुकी थी। अभी तक काम चालू नहीं होना नगरपालिका की कार्यशैली पर प्रश्न-चिन्ह लगा रहे हैं। उन्होंने शीघ्र काम करवाने की मांग की।

