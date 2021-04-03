पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपनीयता पर सवाल:अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा में 11वीं अर्थशास्त्र का पेपर एक दिन पहले वायरल

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • डीईओ बोले: अपलोड कहां से हुए दिखवाएंगे

सरकारी स्कूलों में फरवरी से 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षाओं तक अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा दो पालियों में शुरू हुई। इससे एक दिन पहले ही पेपर यूट्यूब पर लीक हो रहे हैं। गुरुवार को कक्षा 11वीं के अर्थशास्त्र का पेपर था लेकिन एक दिन पहले यूट्यूब पर जारी 1 मिनट 34 सेकंड के वीडियो में विद्यार्थियों पता चल गया। हालांकि पेपर वायरल कैसे हुआ ये जांच का विषय है क्योंकि परीक्षा के सभी पेपर ऑनलाइन विमर्श-पोर्टल पर डिलीवर होते हैं।

बाद में स्कूल प्राचार्य अपने कोड के माध्यम से एक दिन पहले उन्हें डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। पेपर यूट्यूब पर अपलोड होने का सीधा अर्थ है कि किसी ने पहले पेपर के स्क्रीन शॉट्स लिए और बाद में उन्हें वायरल किया। इससे बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की गोपनीयता पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं।

अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा स्कूलों में चल रही है। टाइम टेबल देखें तो 1 फरवरी से परीक्षाएं शुरू हुईं। सुबह के समय 9वीं-11वीं और दोपहर की पाली में 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाएं स्टूडेंट्स दे रहे हैं। चूंकि इस बार लॉकडाउन के स्कूल नहीं खुले और क्लासेस नहीं लगी। ऐसे में ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट्स मोबाइल से जुड़े हैं, यही कारण है कि अब यूट्यूब पर परीक्षा के प्रश्न-पत्र वायरल हो रहे हैं।

गुरुवार सुबह जब बच्चे पेपर देने पहुंंचे तो सारे प्रश्न वही थे जो ऑनलाइन वीडियो में दिखाए गए। जांच में पता चला कि अर्थशास्त्र का जो पेपर वायरल हुआ वो बुधवार शाम 6 बजे बाद चैनल पर डाला गया। इसमें निर्देशों से लेकर सभी प्रश्न एक जैसे हैं। इसके बाद ऐसी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं कि इससे पहले के भी सारे पेपर आउट हो गए। इससे उन बच्चों को नुकसान है जो परीक्षा में अच्छे अंक लाने के लिए मेहनत कर रहे हैं।

परीक्षा शुरू हुए चार दिन बीत चुके हैं। अब सिर्फ चार दिन के पेपर ओर बचे हैं। हैरानी इस बात की है कि पेपर वायरल होने का मामला परीक्षा के बाद भी अधिकारियों के संज्ञान में नहीं आया। अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा का एक फायदा ये है कि इसके 10 प्रतिशत नंबर वार्षिक परीक्षा के रिजल्ट में जुड़ते हैं, अगर बच्चे ने इसे शत-प्रतिशत कर दिया तो वार्षिक में वो कम मेहनत भी करता है तो भी वह पास हो जाएगा। विभाग को इस पर रोक लगाना चाहिए।

