रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर ओवरब्रिज:4 साल पहले जो वैकल्पिक मार्ग मूर्तरूप नहीं ले पाया, उसे अब साकार करेंगे ताकि ब्रिज निर्माण में परेशानी नहीं हो

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • फाटक पर ब्रिज निर्माण चल रहा, वैकल्पिक रास्ता नहीं होने से दिनभर में कई बार लग रहा जाम, विधायक ने किया निरीक्षण

नगर की रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर ओवरब्रिज निर्माण चल रहा है। थाना रोड तरफ तो अतिरिक्त रूट होने से दिक्कत नहीं क्योंकि यहां का ट्रैफिक स्टेशन रोड पर डायवर्ट किया है। हालांकि इसमें भी जाम लग रहा है। वहीं चौपाटी रोड पर काम शुरू होने के बाद चौपाटी से सिटी जाने का रास्ता बंद हो जाएगा। ऐसे में चुरूवाला दाल मिल व फोरलेन आेवरब्रिज के बीच से रेलवे पुलिया के नीचे होकर महात्मा गांधी स्कूल मैदान किनारे से उपजेल काॅर्नर तक अस्थायी रास्ता बनाया जाएगा। बाइक व छोटे वाहन इस वैकल्पिक रास्ते से निकल सकेंगे। अभी वैकल्पिक रास्ता नहीं होने से स्टेशन रोड, रतलामी गेट, रेलवे फाटक चौराहे पर बार-बार जाम लग रहा है। मंगलवार को भी ट्रैक पर मालगाड़ियां ज्यादा क्रॉस हुईं इसलिए फाटक ज्यादा बंद रहा तो जाम लगा।

दरअसल सिटी से चौपाटी को जोड़ने का एकमात्र लिंक रोड रेलवे फाटक ही है। इसके अलावा दूसरा रोड भीमाखेड़ी फाटक चौराहे से रपट होकर सिटी में जाता है लेकिन यह काफी लंबा है। ऐसे में फोरलेन स्थित चुरूवाला दाल मिल की दीवार के सहारे से पीलियाखाल पुलिया के नीचे होकर महात्मा गांधी स्कूल मैदान किनारे व उपजेल काॅर्नर तक जो कच्चा रास्ता है, वही वैकल्पिक और शॉर्टकट रूट साबित हो सकता है। हालांकि यहां से आवागमन शुरू करना इतना आसान नहीं है क्योंकि चार साल पहले भी नपा ने परिषद सम्मेलन में ठहरा-प्रस्ताव पास करने के बाद 40 लाख के टेंडर भी कर दिए थे। रेलवे ने यह कहते हुए अनुमति नहीं दी कि ट्रैक के नीचे से वाहन नहीं निकाले जा सकते हैं। दूसरी अड़चन स्कूल प्रबंधन की थी कि मैदान की जमीन रास्ते में उपयोग होगी तो इसकी अनुमति देना हमारे हाथ में नहीं। अब चूंकि रेलवे ब्रिज निर्माण चल रहा है तो इस वैकल्पिक रूट काे चालू करना बेहद जरूरी है। अन्य विकल्प भी नहीं है। इसलिए फिर से विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय ने एसडीएम राहुल धोटे, नपा सीएमओ डॉ. केएस सगर को साथ लेकर मंगलवार को इस रूट का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम से कहा कि जो भी विधिवत प्रक्रिया है, उसे अपनाते हुए इस वैकल्पिक रास्ते को चालू करवाएं ताकि ब्रिज निर्माण के दौरान वाहनों को सिटी में आने-जाने में सहूलियत हो सके।

पुराना अस्पताल भवन तोड़ नए का प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे

विधायक डॉ. पांडेय ने अफसरों के साथ पुराना अस्पताल भवन का निरीक्षण किया। यहां पहले शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र संचालित था लेकिन भवन जर्जर होने से केंद्र बंद करना पड़ा। ये भवन गिरने की स्थिति में है इसलिए इसे तोड़कर यहां नया भवन बनवाने का प्रस्ताव भेजने की बात कही। इसके पास बने नपा के नए शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स को जल्द शुरू करने तथा नया सुविधाघर बनवाने के निर्देश दिए। एसडीएम ने दोनों की कार्ययोजना बनाने के लिए अधीनस्थ अफसरों को निर्देश जारी किए।

