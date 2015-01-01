पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:पांचवां चरण हुआ खत्म, आखिरी दिन 7 स्टूडेंट्स ही पहुंचे

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉलेज की 655 सीटों में से 19 भरीं, 636 सीटें अब भी खालीं, बीकॉम में सबसे ज्यादा 7 आवेदन

खाली सीटों को भरने के लिए चलाए जा रहे कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग का पांचवां चरण सोमवार को खत्म रहा है। हालांकि पंजीयन से लेकर सत्यापन की प्रोसेस पूरी हो गई है, अब सिर्फ सीटों की संख्या ऑनलाइन डिजिटली शो करना बाकी है। ऐसे में अब प्रवेश नहीं होंगे। अच्छी बात ये रही कि आखिरी दिन 7 स्टूडेंट्स फीस जमा कराकर दस्तावेज सत्यापन कराकर प्रवेश ले चुके हैं। ऐसे में पांचवें चरण में प्रवेश लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स का आंकड़ा 12 से 19 पर पहुंच गया है। इधर विभाग ने सेकंड व फाइनल ईयर में प्रमोशन की तारीख आगे बढ़ाते हुए 20 से 25 कर दी है। जो स्टूडेंट्स अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट नहीं हुए है वो कॉलेज में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। समय निकलने के बाद अगली कक्षा में प्रमोशन नहीं मिलेगा।
यूजी की 1614 सीटों के मुकाबले अभी तक यूजी में 1116 सीटें ही भरी हैं। पांचवें राउंड से पहले 498 सीटें खाली थीं। इधर पीजी की 566 सीटों में से 400 सीटें ही भराई थीं और 166 सीटें खाली पड़ी हुई थीं। शनिवार को सात स्टूडेंट्स ने कॉलेज पहुंचकर प्रवेश लिया। इसमें बीकॉम के 4, बीएससी बायोटेक के 1, बीएससी मैथ्स के 1, एमए हिंदी के 1 स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हैं। इससे पहले बीएससी बायो प्लेन में 3, बीएससी मैथ्स में 1, बीकॉम प्लेन में 3, एमकॉम में 1, एमए इकाेनॉमिक्स में 1 स्टूडेंट्स ने प्रवेश लिए। चूंकि सीटें ज्यादा खाली थीं ऐसे में प्रवेश ज्यादा होने चाहिए थे लेकिन वेटिंग तो दूर यहां जो आया उसे प्रवेश मिला। क्योंकि बीएससी मैथ्स और बीकॉम प्लेन में खाली सीटों की संख्या अधिक है जो इस बार खाली ही रहेगी। प्रवेश के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को पर्याप्त मौका भी मिला इसके बाद भी एडमिशन फुल नहीं हुए। बीए और बीकॉम में देखें तो ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट्स ने साल खराब ना हों, इसके लिए बीए में प्रवेश लिया और रिजल्ट कि सीटें बढ़ाना पड़ीं और सभी को प्रवेश दिया गया। खाली सीटों की संख्या अधिक होने का कारण बीए के साथ अन्य संकायों की सीटों में भी 30 फीसदी वृद्धि करना था। अगर सीटें नहीं बढ़ती तो रिक्त सीटों की संख्या कम होती।
प्रमोशन की तारीख बढ़ी, परेशानी एक्स स्टूडेंट्स की

फर्स्ट व सेकंड ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स को सेकंड व फाइनल ईयर में प्रमोट करने की प्रक्रिया अभी चल रही है। पुराने शेड्यूल अनुसार प्रमाेशन की आखिरी तारीख 20 नवंबर थी लेकिन कई स्टूडेंट्स अभी प्रमोट नहीं हुए हैं। ऐसे में प्रमोशन की तारीख बढ़ाकर 25 नवंबर की गई है। 75 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स ने प्रमोशन लेकर फीस जमा करा दी है। परेशानी उन स्टूडेंट्स को आ रही है जिन्होंने असाइनमेंट जमा नहीं कराएं और अपात्र हो गए। उनके अलावा जो स्टूडेंट्स एक्स की श्रेणी में आते हैं, जिन्हें रेग्युलर होने का मौका मिलता है उन्हें प्रमोशन में दिक्कत आ रही है। ऐसे में जो अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट नहीं हुए हैं, वे कॉलेज प्रबंधन से संपर्क कर सकते

आज आखिरी दिन, खाली सीटें दर्ज होंगी
भगतसिंह कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. प्रदीप एस. पंवार ने बताया कि सीएलसी राउंड आज खत्म हो जाएगा। फिर सिर्फ सेकंड व फाइनल ईयर में स्टूडेंट्स को प्रमोट करने का काम बचेगा। इन्हें सीटें अलाॅट हुई थीं उन्हें प्रवेश दिया जा चुका है। वहीं खाली सीटों की संख्या भी दर्ज की गई है।​​​​​​​

